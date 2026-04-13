This week’s lineup is packed, with Netflix bringing four new titles, led by Rajkummar Rao’s Toaster. Prime Video adds two new releases, including Balls Up, starring Mark Wahlberg as a condom sales executive. JioHotstar also adds two fresh entries, including the Malayalam horror-mystery thriller Sambhavam Adhyayam Onnu. To find release dates, plot summaries, trailers, and more details about all these titles and more, scroll down.

Netflix

Toaster (Hindi) – April 15, 2026

An action-comedy featuring Rajkummar Rao as Ramakant, a penny-pincher who gifts a toaster at a wedding. When the marriage falls apart, he becomes determined to get the toaster back. The film follows his misadventures as he goes to great lengths to reclaim it.

Beef season 2 (English) – April 16, 2026

This season is set in a high-end country club, where Josh, played by Oscar Isaac, and Lindsay, played by Carey Mulligan, are a power couple navigating a failing marriage. Meanwhile, Austin, played by Charles Melton, and Ashley, played by Cailee Spaeny, a Gen Z couple, witness a confrontation between Josh and Lindsay that turns physical, after which nothing remains the same.

Roommates (English) – April 17, 2026

Sadie Sandler plays Devon, and Chloe East plays Celeste. Both are college freshmen who start off as great friends and roommates, but living together soon proves challenging. What begins as minor tensions escalates into a cold war marked by passive aggression and social sabotage.

180 (English) – April 17, 2026

A South African revenge thriller about a father who loses his son in a violent road rage incident and his relentless pursuit of justice.

Amazon Prime Video

Balls Up (English) – April 15, 2026

Mark Wahlberg plays Brad, while Paul Walter Hauser takes on the role of Elijah. Both are executives and fierce rivals, yet they are forced to work together to promote a revolutionary idea: a condom designed to cover the balls, marketed as the official condom of the FIFA World Cup in Brazil. However, things spiral out of control when Brad accidentally causes an incident, leaving them facing the wrath of angry Brazilians.

Matka King (Hindi) – April 17 , 2026

A period drama set in 1960s Bombay, starring Vijay Varma as Brij Bhatti, a man who builds a gambling empire that grows into one of the largest in the country. As his power expands, he begins to draw the attention of politicians, bureaucrats, and the police, many of whom are unhappy with his rise. Along with rival gangs plotting to bring him down, Brij also faces a personal crisis. Can he and his empire survive these mounting challenges?

JioHotstar

Sambhavam Adhyayam Onnu (Malayalam) – April 15, 2026

A mystery horror thriller is set in a forest along the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border. A police officer goes missing there, and three other officers enter the forest to investigate, only to find themselves trapped. Why are they unable to escape? Does the place have a dark history? Is something supernatural at play, or is there a deity preventing their exit?

Euphoria Season 3 (English) – April 15, 2026

Returning after four years, with five years having passed in the story, Euphoria picks up with Rue, played by Zendaya, in Mexico as she navigates dangerous situations. Meanwhile, Cassie, played by Sydney Sweeney, is now engaged to Nate, played by Jacob Elordi, alongside several other major developments.

Apple TV

Margo’s Got Money Troubles (English) – April 15, 2026

Margo Millet, played by Elle Fanning, is a promising young woman who gets into an affair with her English professor, played by Michael Angarano. After becoming pregnant, she is forced to drop out of college. Desperate for money, she decides to enter the adult entertainment industry.

Zee5

Assi (Hindi) – April 17, 2026

A courtroom drama where a schoolteacher, played by Kani Kusruti, is sexually assaulted, and a lawyer, played by Taapsee Pannu, represents her. The film explores the struggles of survivors and those who stand by them, highlighting the systemic injustices they face.

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