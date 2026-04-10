The film O’Romeo is directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. It stars Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, and Avinash Tiwary, as well as Nana Patekar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani, and Farida Jalal. Vikrant Massey makes a special appearance.

O’Romeo: Plot & Storyline

O’Romeo, which is set in the chaotic city of Bombay in 1994, centers on Ustara, a notorious mobster who secretly works for Intelligence Officer Ismail Khan. His most recent job places him against Dahesh Duggal, the banker connected to mobster Jalal in Spain. However, everything changes when he meets Afshan, a widow seeking retribution for the death of her lover, Billu. What begins as a mission driven by brutality and loyalty evolves into a more deadly collision of emotions as love, betrayal, and survival blend.

O’Romeo: Cast, Crew & Release Date

O’Romeo, a chic romantic action thriller based on Hussain Zaidi’s Mafia Queens of Mumbai, will make its exclusive worldwide streaming debut on Prime Video.

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The film, written and directed by National Award-winning director Vishal Bhardwaj, stars Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, and Avinash Tiwary, with Nana Patekar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani, and Farida Jalal playing important roles, while Vikrant Massey makes a special appearance. O’Romeo, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and distributed by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

O’Romeo offers a captivating viewing experience that goes beyond action to consider the human cost of decisions made in the pursuit of love and dominance, thanks to Vishal Bhardwaj’s unique storytelling, noir elements drawn from true stories of the Mumbai mafia, breathtaking visuals, explosive action, moving performances, and Gulzar’s music.

The film will be accessible to stream exclusively on Prime Video in India and more than 240 countries and territories globally beginning April 10, 2026.

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