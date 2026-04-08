Maddock Films has unveiled the look of the first song from Cocktail 2, “Jab Talak,” which has a breezy summer atmosphere with romance and friendship at its center. The song sets the mood for a contemporary tale of love, friendship, and joyful holiday moments while capturing the carefree, youthful energy of the film’s setting.

Jab Talak: Arijit Singh & Pritam Bring Summer Romance Alive In Cocktail 2

“Jab Talak,” written by Amitabh Bhattacharya, sung by Arijit Singh and Akasa, and composed by Pritam, is a song that celebrates love, friendship, and the joy of shared summer memories by fusing heartfelt emotion with carefree vacation spirit.

“Jab Talak” sets the tone for Cocktail 2 with its melody, seaside warmth, and songs that make you want to move, carrying on Maddock Films’ legacy of producing unforgettable music that appeals to audiences of all ages.

More About Cocktail 2

Cocktail 2, written by Luv Ranjan and Tarun Jain, carries on the cherished franchise’s tradition with a new, modern story. The much-anticipated romantic entertainer is expected to hit the screens on June 19.

The ensemble cast of Homi Adajania’s Cocktail 2 (2026) includes Rashmika Mandanna as Diya, Kriti Sanon as Ally, and Shahid Kapoor as Kunal. Dinesh Vijan produced the film through Maddock Films.

Jab Talak First Look

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