Rashmika Mandanna is one of the Indian actresses who is having a fantastic run at the Indian box office in the post-COVID era. She started her run with a bang, as Pushpa: The Rise emerged as a big success. Up next, she was part of several big films that did extremely well during their theatrical runs, amassing a solid sum. Overall, she has scored over 3000 crore net and is targeting the next big milestone with Cocktail 2. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Rashmika Mandanna crosses 3300 crore net in the post-COVID era

Rashmika has been smart with her movie choices, maintaining a strong balance between content-oriented and commercially strong projects, especially in the post-COVID era. Her post-COVID innings started with Pushpa: The Rise, which earned 268 crore net. It was followed by Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu, which earned 9.57 crore net. Sita Ramam did a business of 65.49 crore net, while Goodbye earned 6.75 crore net.

Varisu earned 178.8 crore net, followed by Animal’s 554 crore net. Pushpa 2 remains her highest-grossing film, with net collections of 1265.97 crore. Chhaava did a business of 615.39 crore net. Sikandar earned 129.95 crore net. It was followed by Kuberaa’s 90.89 crore net. Thamma raked in 157.05 crore net, followed by 18.82 crore net.

Overall, Rashmika Mandanna has amassed a cumulative 3360.68 crore net at the Indian box office through her post-COVID releases. Now, with the upcoming biggie, Cocktail 2, the actress is looking forward to reaching a new milestone.

Take a look at the domestic run of Rashmika’s post-COVID releases:

Pushpa: The Rise – 268 crore Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu – 9.57 crore Sita Ramam – 65.49 crore Goodbye – 6.75 crore Varisu – 178.8 crore Animal – 554 crore Pushpa 2 – 1265.97 crore Chhaava – 615.39 crore Sikandar – 129.95 crore Kuberaa – 90.89 crore Thamma – 157.05 crore The Girlfriend – 18.82 crore

Total – 3360.68 crore

Can Cocktail 2 help Rashmika achieve the 3500 crore milestone?

Rashmika Mandanna will be next seen in Cocktail 2, which also stars Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. The film, which releases on June 19, has the sequel factor in its favor, and given its light-hearted rom-com genre, it is expected to work well with young audiences. The pre-release buzz has been decent so far and with a couple of chartbuster songs, the film can position itself a potential winner at the Indian box office.

To reach the 3500 crore net collection post-COVID, Cocktail 2 must earn 139.32 crore net in India, which is easily possible with decent to positive word of mouth. So, the actress has a shot at the 3500 crore post-COVID milestone with her next film.

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