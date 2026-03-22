Dhurandhar 2, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, is on track to become an all-time blockbuster and possibly the highest-grossing Indian film of all time, challenging Dangal’s lifetime collection. Backed by immense hype, the film registered a historic start and, in just three days, has crossed the 500 crore mark. Now, the trade is expecting it to reach the 2000 crore mark in its lifetime run. Amid this, director Aditya Dhar has crossed a major milestone at the worldwide box office.

At present, Dhar is the most popular filmmaker in the country. His bold filmmaking style and engaging execution are widely appreciated, earning him a strong fan base. Also, he has established himself as one of the biggest brands in Indian cinema. Apart from the critical acclaim, his filmmaking has also tasted thunderous response at the box office.

Aditya Dhar crosses the 2000 crore milestone with Dhurandhar 2

Aditya Dhar has directed only three films so far, and within such a limited filmography, he has reached new heights. His first directorial venture, Uri: The Surgical Strike, grossed a solid 335.99 crore. Dhurandhar had a blast and grossed a mind-blowing 1354.84 crore. His third release, Dhurandhar 2, has grossed a whopping 523.64 crore in 3 days. In total, Dhar’s films have grossed 2214.47 crore at the worldwide box office.

Here’s the worldwide collection of Aditya Dhar’s movies:

Uri – The Surgical Strike – 335.99 crore

Dhurandhar – 1354.84 crore

Dhurandhar 2 – 523.64 crore (3 days)

Total – 2214.47 crore

Dhar is now chasing the 3000 crore milestone

Considering the strong hype and extraordinary word of mouth, the potential of Dhurandhar 2 is huge and is expected to rake in 2000 crore gross globally. With 2214.47 crore already in the kitty, Aditya Dhar is likely to cross the 3000 crore milestone comfortably with his latest release. It’ll be interesting to see how fast he gets it there. He is also expected to reach a cumulative sum of 3500 crore with the Dhurandhar sequel.

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