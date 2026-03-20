Dhurandhar 2 is out in theaters now, and as expected, it has registered an earth-shattering start at the Indian box office. Backed by tremendous hype on the ground, the film fetched historic numbers in pre-sales and in overall collections, it clocked the biggest ever opening for a Bollywood film. Including paid previews, it comfortably crossed the 100 crore net mark on the opening day, resulting in an increment for Ranveer Singh in the Koimoi Star Ranking. Keep reading for a detailed report!

What is Koimoi Star Ranking?

For the unversed, in Koimoi’s Star Power Index, aka Star Ranking, actors are allotted points based on their films (Bollywood/Hindi) in the coveted box-office clubs (based on Indian collections only), such as the 100 crore club, 200 crore club, and more. For example, 100 points are given for a film in the 100 crore club, and so on. 50 points each are given for a film in the top 10 overseas grossers of Bollywood.

Ranveer Singh overtakes Ajay Devgn

Before Dhurandhar 2 was released, Ranveer Singh’s points tally stood at 1850, and he was holding the fifth position in the Koimoi Star Ranking. With the Dhurandhar sequel entering the 100 crore club at the Indian box office on day 1, Ranveer has secured 100 points, pushing the tally to 1950 points. With this, he has surpassed Ajay Devgn (1900 points) to claim the fourth spot.

With Dhurandhar 2 expected to fetch insane collections in the coming days, Ranveer Singh will also overtake Shah Rukh Khan (2350 points) to secure the second position.

Here’s the breakdown of Ranveer’s 1950 points:

6 films in the 100 crore club (Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Gully Boy, 83, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, and Dhurandhar 2) = 600 points

1 film in the 200 crore club (Simmba) = 200 points

2 films in the 300 crore club (Padmaavat) = 300 points

1 film in the 800 crore club (Dhurandhar) = 800 points

1 film in the top 10 overseas grossers of Bollywood (Dhurandhar) = 50 points

To know more, visit the Star Ranking.

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