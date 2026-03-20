The Ranveer Singh Storm shows no signs of receding! After a historic opening of almost 235 crore globally, Dhurandhar 2 is proving that its Day 1 was not just a fluke. The Day 2 (Friday) morning trends are in, and the numbers are absolutely Madness. From BookMyShow to box office charts, the film is on track to create history yet again.

Half A Million Sold Tickets

By 3 PM today, Ranveer Singh‘s film has already sold a staggering 504K (5.04 Lakh) tickets for Day 2 alone. This level of momentum is usually seen only on National Holidays, but Ranveer Singh’s revenge mode is ghatak as it has turned a regular Friday into a box office festival.

Dhurandhar 2 VS Border 2 Box Office

In a shocking turn of events, Dhurandhar 2 on Friday, the second day 2 of the film, has already registered a net collection of 32 crore by 3 PM, March 20. To put this into perspective, Sunny Deol‘s Border 2 opened at 32.1 crore on its Day 1. Ranveer Singh has managed to touch that entire opening in just the morning and matinee shows!

While the urban centers are holding strong, the mass circuits are witnessing huge footfalls with an overall morning occupancy of 51% and the Hindi belt’s morning occupancy of 36%. With over 14,000 shows running across the country, maintaining a 51% occupancy during the morning and afternoon slots is a celebratory feat.

If the evening and night shows follow the current trajectory, Dhurandhar 2 is looking at a massive Day 2 total that could potentially surpass its own Day 1 (excluding paid previews). Currently, the net collection stands at 177 crore already (including day 2’s morning trends). The film is definitely looking to reach 220 – 230 crore net collection in two days.

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Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Hindi films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 1: Ranveer Singh Hits 200 Crore Club As The 2nd Biggest Opener Of Indian Cinema – Only Bollywood Film In Top 10!

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