If the day 1 collection numbers weren’t enough to make your jaw drop, the ticket sales data from BookMyShow for Dhurandhar 2 will certainly do the trick! Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller has turned into a literal box office giant at the ticket window. With a staggering 4.05 million tickets sold for the presales and the opening day, the film has surpassed every single Indian film except one!

Ranveer Singh Surrenders To Allu Arjun!

Ranveer Singh has surpassed every Indian film for day 1 BMS sales except for Pushpa 2. There is one man who still holds the throne – Allu Arjun. However, Ranveer Singh has come closer to that throne than any other Bollywood superstar ever has!

Dhurandhar 2 BMS Sales

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has officially joined the top 10 club by selling 4.05 million tickets on BMS alone, surpassing the day 1 + presale numbers of every single Hindi film since August 2023, when BMS started tracking the live ticket sales on its website!

Check out the top 10 ticket sales for Indian films for presales + Day 1 on BMS.

Pushpa 2: 4.76M Dhurandhar 2 4.05M Coolie: 3.24M Leo: 3.04M Kalki 2898 AD: 2.84M Jawan: 2.80M Salaar: 2.59M Jailer: 2.19M Kantara Chapter 1: 2.18M Animal: 2.15M

Ranveer Singh has comfortably pushed Shah Rukh Khan‘s Jawan and Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal significantly down the list, proving that the craze for his film is at an all-time high. When looking strictly at day 1 ticket sales, the film maintained its dominance with 1.64 million tickets on the opening day itself, settling below Pushpa 2’s 1.76 million!

Before Dhurandhar 2, the biggest day 1 sales for a Hindi film were registered by Jawan at 1.14 million tickets sold. In fact, the spy thriller is only the second Hindi film at the box office to hit 1 million+ ticket sales on day 1.

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Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Hindi films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 North America Box Office: Records Highest Premiere Collection For Bollywood, Ranks 9th Among All Indian Films

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