Mrithyunjay, starring Sree Vishnu, Reba Monica John, and Racha Ravi, has turned out to be a big disappointment at the Indian box office. Released amid minimal expectations, the film was expected to find an audience in the coming days, but it failed to do so. For Sree Vishnu, the film is another major setback after the failure of Vishnu Vinyasam, with collections standing below 7 crore net. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 13!

How much did Mrithyunjay earn at the Indian box office in 13 days?

The Telugu action thriller earned an estimated 10 lakh on the second Wednesday, day 13. Compared to day 12’s 15 lakh, it showed a 33.33% drop. Overall, it has earned an estimated 6.95 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 8.2 crore gross. From now on, it won’t make significant earnings as two biggies, Ustaad Bhagat Singh and Dhurandhar 2, have significantly impacted its show count in the Telugu market.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 – 5.16 crore

Day 8 – 35 lakh

Day 9 – 50 lakh

Day 10 – 40 lakh

Day 11 – 15 lakh

Day 12 – 15 lakh

Day 13 – 10 lakh

Total – 6.95 crore

Escapes being a flop

Mrithyunjay was reportedly made at a budget of 14 crore. Against this cost, it has earned 6.95 crore net so far, thus recovering 49.64% of the budget. In the lifetime run, it will cross the 7 crore net mark, thus making a recovery of over 50%. So, it won’t secure a flop verdict at the Indian box office, as per Koimoi’s parameters. It will conclude its theatrical run with a losing verdict.

Box office summary:

Budget – 14 crore

India net collection – 6.95 crore

Recovery – 49.64%

Deficit – 7.05 crore

Deficit% – 50.36%

More about the film

Mrithyunjay is directed by Hussain Sha Kiran and produced by Sandeep Gunnam and Vinay Chilakapati. The music is composed by Kaala Bhairava. The film was theatrically released on March 6. On BookMyShow, it is currently enjoying a rating of 9.1 out of 10.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office: Creates History On BookMyShow By Selling 109K Tickets In One Hour!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News