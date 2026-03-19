Ranveer Singh-led Dhurandhar 2 has arrived in theaters, and as expected, it has begun its ride on a fantastic note. After setting new box-office benchmarks with record advance bookings, the film is making waves on the movie ticketing platform BookMyShow. In a recent development, it has sold the most tickets on the platform in a single hour, overtaking Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Dhurandhar 2 explodes on day 1

The Bollywood spy-action thriller has witnessed one of the widest theatrical releases ever for an Indian film. In recent times, it has been one of the most highly anticipated Indian films, and the madness is clearly evident on the ground. After a historic paid previews, the magnum opus has exploded on its opening day, enjoying the benefit from a holiday in some states.

In advance bookings, Dhurandhar 2 grossed over 50 crore (excluding paid previews) at the Indian box office, indicating a volcanic eruption-like day 1. Apart from pre-sales, the over-the-counter ticket sales have also been strong so far. Due to a holiday (March 19) in Maharashtra, Karnataka, and other states, the film has seen an additional boost in footfalls.

Makes history on BookMyShow by selling the most tickets in one hour

On BookMyShow, Dhurandhar 2 was always expected to set new records, but no one expected it to do it within the first half of the opening day. As per official figures shared by BookMyShow, the magnum opus hit the peak by selling a mind-blowing 109K tickets in a single hour. This is simply unbelievable, indicating the film’s craze.

With 109K tickets, the Ranveer Singh starrer has sold the most tickets in a single hour on BookMyShow. It broke Pushpa 2‘s record of 107.6K tickets sold in one hour. On Eid holiday (March 21) and Sunday (March 22), the film is expected to reach new heights in per-hour ticket sales on the platform.

Top 10 highest ticket-selling movies on BookMyShow in one hour:

Dhurandhar 2 – 109K Pushpa 2 – 107.6K Empuraan – 96.14K Kalki 2898 AD – 95.7K Kantara Chapter 1 – 87.9K Jawan – 86K Leo – 83K Animal – 80K Border 2 – 73.1K Dhurandhar – 72.3K

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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