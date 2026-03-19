Dhurandhar 2, starring Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and R. Madhavan, has finally arrived in theaters amid high anticipation. After the grand success of the first installment, the hype for the sequel was at its peak, and so far, the film has lived up to it. In day 1 advance booking at the Indian box office, the magnum opus comfortably crossed the 50 crore mark, thus becoming the first Bollywood film to achieve the feat. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The Dhurandhar sequel has stunned everyone by securing a mind-blowing show count of around 23,400. Yes, you read that right! Despite a run time of close to 4 hours, exhibitors have accommodated the biggie with an impressive show count across the country. Apart from the high show count, the film also benefits from blockbuster ticket pricing.

Dhurandhar 2 grosses over 50 crore through day 1 advance booking in India

Coming to the advance booking update, Dhurandhar 2 sold 14.09 lakh+ tickets for day 1. In terms of collection, the magnum opus has grossed a staggering 53 crore gross (excluding blocked seats) at the Indian box office through opening-day pre-sales. With such a sale, it has become the first Bollywood film to cross the 50 crore gross mark in opening-day pre-sales.

Among states, Maharashtra contributed the most by selling tickets worth 13.25 crore gross. It is followed by Karnataka’s 8.05 crore gross. Delhi is in third place with sales worth 7.61 crore gross.

Records 7th-best opening-day pre-sales of all time

With 53 crore gross, Dhurandhar 2 has registered the seventh-best day 1 pre-sales of all time at the Indian box office. It surpassed Devara (49.9 crore gross) to claim the seventh spot. It stands below Kalki 2898 AD (55.11 crore gross). The list is topped by Pushpa 2 (91.24 crore gross).

Take a look at the top 10 opening-day advance bookings of all time in India (gross):

Pushpa 2 – 91.24 crore KGF Chapter 2 – 80.5 crore Baahubali 2 – 80 crore OG – 65 crore RRR – 59 crore Kalki 2898 AD – 55.11 crore Dhurandhar 2 – 53 crore Devara – 49.9 crore Salaar – 48.94 crore Leo – 46.1 crore

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