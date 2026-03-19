The highly anticipated paid previews of Dhurandhar 2 have finally concluded, and, as expected, it has fetched all-time blockbuster numbers. Even at the advance booking stage, it was clear the film was heading for epic collections, and now that the numbers are out, they have left everyone stunned. It has demolished Pawan Kalyan’s OG record collection at the Indian box office by a massive margin. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Registers an impressive occupancy

The Dhurandhar sequel witnessed the widest-ever paid preview release. With a show count of over 12,000 across the country, it was as good as a normal full-fledged theatrical release of any noteworthy Bollywood film. Such a wide release was totally understandable, given the high demand among the audience, as evidenced by average occupancy for previews at 47-48%, which is impressive.

Scores historic paid previews at the Indian box office

Living up to its hype, Dhurandhar 2 amassed an estimated 44 crore net at the Indian box office through paid previews. It equals a whopping 51.92 crore gross. From such an epic collection, a staggering 43 crore gross came from advance bookings alone, indicating the urgency among the audience. With this, it also surpassed the entire day 1 collection of Dhurandhar, which stands at 28.6 crore net.

Creates an all-time record by beating OG

With 44 crore net, Dhurandhar 2 has registered the highest-ever paid previews collections for an Indian film, overtaking Pawan Kalyan’s OG. For those who don’t know, OG amassed 21 crore net from paid previews, and, by comparison, the Ranveer Singh starrer made 109.52% higher collections than OG.

Among Bollywood films, Stree 2 held the record for the highest paid previews collection with 9.4 crore net, and the latest Bollywood magnum opus surpassed it by 368.08%.

More about the film

Dhurandhar 2 is directed by Aditya Dhar and is produced by Aditya Dhar, Lokesh Dhar, and Jyoti Deshpande under the banner of B62 Studios and Jio Studios. It also stars Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, and Danish Pandor in key roles. It was reportedly made on a budget of 225 crore.

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