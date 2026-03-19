Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 has finally stormed into theaters, and while the action is bone-crunching and the dialogue is vintage mass-cinema, the internet will soon be buzzing about the post-credit scenes in the film! While Aditya Dhar has built a really good world with the spy thriller, Dhurandhar 2, it had not one but two post-credit scenes! Most of you have watched the first one, but you might have definitely missed the second one!

Before we discuss it further, here are two things I would want to warn you about: 1. This article is loaded with spoilers, and I would strictly advise you not to go ahead if you have not watched the film yet, because clearly, the film is definitely a must-watch. 2. If you missed the post-credits scene, just like most people, and want to revisit the film in the theaters to catch these scenes, then also, do not proceed!

Dhurandhar 2 Ending Explained

Dhurandhar 2 rises to an all-time high with its last 10 minutes revealing the biggest plot twist that no one saw coming – it was Rakesh Bedi’s Jameel Khan, the most shrewd man in the politics of Pakistan! Turned out that Jameel is a planted Indian asset in Pakistan who has been living in the country for 45 years as one of them!

Is Yalina An Indian?

With Rakesh Bedi’s character coming out of the closet, the love story of Sara Arjun‘s Yalina and Ranveer Singh’s Hamza comes to a very critical end. If Jameel Khan is an Indian, Yalina could turn into an Indian National if she wanted to. But no, she is not an Indian technically! I am sure no one saw that coming until the climax scene!

Dhurandhar 2 Post Credit Scene

The post-credit scene in Dhurandhar 2 ends with Jaskirat Singh Rangi’s training as an undercover agent. There is no catch in the scene; it is a regular filler. The more unnecessary part comes with the second post-credit scene! While Aditya Dhar asked his audience to sit till the last credit rolled, I followed the cue and waited excitedly. What could it be? A threequel? A spin-off?

But then comes the last scene. You have to wait through a very long credit roll to see it. It features grainy footage of Pakistan General Shahnawaz, trying to prove his subordinate a lunatic to save himself. While the subordinate was the one who uncovered Hamza as Jaskirat, Raj Zutshi had to let him go on Sanyal’s threat.

My only question is WHY! Was it necessary? No? Then why would Aditya Dhar want people to sit and specifically wait for a scene that qualifies as no less than just a patchwork scene that could have been used at the editing table if needed!

I would have been excited if I had seen Yalina joining her father or, more importantly, the next mission being discussed, rather than something that seems like an editing glitch, honestly!

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