Ustaad Bhagat Singh has been in the works for a long time, and it has finally arrived in theaters. Unlike Pawan Kalyan’s previous releases, this biggie didn’t have paid previews and is having its direct, full-fledged theatrical release today. Due to underwhelming buzz, the film failed to score big in day 1 advance bookings at the Indian box office, managing to just cross the 10 crore mark in gross collection. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Pawan Kalyan is coming off an almost 300 crore gross (OG), but his latest release still failed to generate the expected level of hype. Due to low-key promotions, lack of chartbuster songs, and a below-par trailer, the film couldn’t generate excitement among the audience. It is totally dependent on the Powerstar’s stardom, and that factor has helped the biggie to some extent in pre-sales.

Underwhelming day 1 advance booking for Ustaad Bhagat Singh

Advance booking for Ustaad Bhagat Singh commenced late, which also impacted overall ticket sales. As per the final update, Ustaad Bhagat Singh sold 4.19 lakh+ tickets for day 1. In terms of collection, the biggie grossed 10.6 crore (excluding blocked seats) at the Indian box office through opening-day pre-sales. While the number looks good to decent, it’s not up to the mark given Pawan Kalyan’s presence.

Among states, Andhra Pradesh contributed the largest share, selling tickets worth 6.22 crore gross. It is followed by Telangana, selling tickets worth 3.26 crore gross. Karnataka contributed 77.76 lakh gross.

Tollywood’s 3rd-best opening-day pre-sales of 2026

With 10.6 crore gross, Ustaad Bhagat Singh registered Tollywood’s third-best day 1 advance booking of 2026. The list is topped by Prabhas’ The Raja Saab (15.31 crore gross), followed by Chiranjeevi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu (14 crore gross).

Take a look at Tollywood’s top day 1 pre-sales of 2026 in India (gross):

The Raja Saab – 15.31 crore Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu – 14 crore Ustaad Bhagat Singh – 10.6 crore

More about the film

Directed by Harish Shankar, the Telugu action thriller also stars Sreeleela, Raashii Khanna, R Parthiban, Ashutosh Rana, and Nawab Shah in key roles. It was produced by Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers.

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