Ustaad Bhagat Singh is just a few hours away from its theatrical release in India. However, before marking its arrival in the domestic market, the Tollywood biggie has arrived in the key overseas territory of North America (USA and Canada). Unfortunately, there’s nothing to cheer about, as pre-sales for the premiere shows have been disappointing, staying well below Pawan Kalyan’s last theatrical release, OG. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Pawan Kalyan is one of the biggest crowd pullers among Tollywood stars in North America. However, there have been a couple of factors that have led to his latest release receiving underwhelming buzz among the audience. The first and major factor is that the film is reportedly a remake of Thalapathy Vijay’s Theri. Another thing is the strong competition from Dhurandhar 2. Interestingly, despite being an original Hindi film, there’s strong anticipation for Dhurandhar 2 among the Telugu diaspora.

Disappointing premiere pre-sales for Ustaad Bhagat Singh in North America

Ever since the advance booking in North America started, the response has been below par. With the trailer, a big spike was expected, but since the trailer was disappointing, it didn’t boost pre-sales. As per the final update, Ustaad Bhagat Singh closed its premiere pre-sales at $320K. Out of this, $291K has come from the USA, with a sale of 12.8K tickets, reports Venky Box Office.

Such numbers are highly disappointing for a Pawan Kalyan film, and now, Ustaad Bhagat Singh is heading for an underwhelming premiere day of $450K-$500K.

Talking about the final premiere pre-sales of OG, it had grossed a whopping $2.57 million at the North American box office. As a result, the USA alone contributed sales of $2.5 million. In comparison, Ustaad Bhagat Singh registered 87.54% lower premiere pre-sales than OG.

More about the film

The Telugu action entertainer is directed by Harish Shankar and produced by Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers. It also stars Sreeleela, Raashii Khanna, R Parthiban, and Ashutosh Rana in key roles. It releases in theaters on March 19 (full-fledged).

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Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office: Becomes First Bollywood Film To Record 200 Crore Pre-Sales For The Opening Weekend

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