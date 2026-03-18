The Kerala Story 2, starring Ulka Gupta, Aishwarya Ojha, and Aditi Bhatia, continues to enjoy a decent run at the Indian box office in its third week. After enjoying a healthy growth over the third weekend, the film is maintaining a steady pace on weekdays. On the third Tuesday, day 19, it displayed an upward trend, helping the film cross the 50 crore milestone in net collections. Keep reading for a detailed report!

How much did The Kerala Story 2 earn at the Indian box office in 19 days?

The Bollywood drama earned an estimated 1.63 crore on day 19, showing a jump of 44.24% from day 18’s 1.13 crore. This upward trend was driven by discounted ticket rates (Blockbuster Tuesday). Overall, the film has earned an estimated 50.03 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals 59.03 crore gross.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 – 22.9 crore

Week 2 – 16.97 crore

Day 15 – 1.5 crore

Day 16 – 2.75 crore

Day 17 – 3.15 crore

Day 18 – 1.13 crore

Day 19 – 1.63 crore

Total – 50.03 crore

Becomes 4th Bollywood film of 2026 to hit the 50 crore milestone

With 50.03 crore net in the kitty, The Kerala Story 2 has comfortably become the fourth Bollywood film of the year to score a half-century at the Indian box office. It joined the list after Border 2, Mardaani 3, and O’Romeo. With Dhurandhar 2 releasing in theaters tomorrow (a full-fledged release), the film has only one day left to make decent earnings, as collections will drop drastically from tomorrow onwards.

Box office verdict

The Kerala Story 2 was reportedly made at a budget of 28 crore. Against this cost, it has earned 50.03 crore net so far, thus making a return on investment (ROI) of 22.03 crore. Calculated further, it equals 78.67% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a plus verdict at the Indian box office.

Box office summary:

Budget – 28 crore

India net collection – 50.03 crore

ROI – 22.03 crore

ROI%- 78.67%

Verdict – Plus

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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