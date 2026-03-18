Dhurandhar 2 is performing like a beast at the box office, shattering records and films left, right, and center with only the advance bookings! This mayhem, even before the film arrives in the theaters, is celebratory! Even before the first show has officially commenced, the film has already secured a spot among Ranveer Singh’s top career grossers based purely on advance sales.

As the hype for the spy thriller sequel reaches a new high, the numbers coming in from across the globe suggest a storm that is about to shatter all major records on the opening day! The advance booking rampage is phenomenal!

Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office

With half a day still to go before the release, the advance booking collections of Dhurandhar 2, for March 18 at 3 PM, have already crossed the monumental 200 crore mark. The overseas market, in particular, is showing unprecedented love for the franchise, while the domestic advance is neck-and-neck.

Ranveer Singh’s Top 10 Grossers!

Ranveer Singh has already pushed films like 83 and Dil Dhadakne Do, a spot lower in the list of the top 10 highest-grossing films of his career! His upcoming spy thriller sequel now takes the 8th spot only with the advance collection worldwide, and it would be interesting to check this number after the first weekend!

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing films of Ranveer Singh’s career (Gross Collection Worldwide).

Dhurandhar: 1354.84 crore Padmaavat: 560 crore Simmba: 393.01 crore Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 348.89 crore Bajirao Mastani: 367 crore Gully Boy: 235.47 crore Ramleela: 218.07 crore Dhurandhar 2: 200+ crore* (1/2 day to go) 83: 164 crore Dil Dhadakne Do: 150.03 crore

The original Dhurandhar set a gold standard with over 1354 crore gross collection worldwide – a figure that remains the peak of Ranveer’s career. However, if the advance sales are any indication, Dhurandhar 2 is eyeing a massive number!

Dhurandhar 2 Advance Sales Box Office Summary

Check out the breakdown of the total advance sales of Dhurandhar 2 on March 18, 3 PM.

Overseas Advance Gross Collection: 93 crore*

India Gross Collection: 88.2 crore*

Total Worldwide Gross Collection: 200+ crore*

* denotes estimated numbers

Note: The advance sales collection includes the estimates for the blocked seats.

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Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Hindi films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 1 Prediction: Ranveer Singh’s Magnum Opus Targets Bollywood’s First 100 Crore Net Opening!

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