The hunt for the biggest box office records has reached its peak with Ranveer Singh officially standing on the verge of creating history in the North American market. As the countdown for the premieres begins, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is displaying a terrific trend that has left everyone stunned, and if the current trajectory continues, the reigning king Prabhas might have to make room for this Indian spy butchering terrorism in Pakistan!

Ranveer Singh Brings The Top Bollywood Opener

In a rare feat, Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller is already the biggest Bollywood opener in North America. It has entered the list of the top 10 Indian Openers in North America based solely on its advance sales for the premiere and the opening day! In fact, it has already surpassed the opening day collections of blockbusters like Animal and Kabali.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Premiere Advance Sales Final

Currently, the opening Day (Premieres + Day 1) advance sales stand at a staggering $2.85 Million, which roughly translates to 26.5 crore in North America alone! The numbers coming in from the United States are nothing short of a rampage. Dhurandhar 2 stands at $1.54 million in advance sales for the premiere show in the USA and $1.85 million including Canada advance sales for 2,164 shows at 740 locations with 97K sold tickets!

With capacity issues reported across major chains, theaters are currently struggling to add extra shows to accommodate the massive wave of walk-in audiences expected tomorrow.

Dhurandhar Targets Major Records

Dhurandhar 2, in all probability, might enter the top 3 openings for an Indian film in North America, dethroning Prabhas’s Baahubali 2 and sending it out of the top 3. Currently, Baahubali 2 is the third biggest opener, and Prabhas enjoys the majority, owning two of the top 3 spots ever since Kalki 2898 AD claimed the top spot in 2024. But after ruling for 630 days, Prabhas has to lose this majority!

Check out the top 10 Indian openers in North America (Gross Collection including Day 1 + premieres)

Kalki 2898 AD: $5.56 Million RRR: $5.5 Million Baahubali 2: $4.6 Million Pushpa 2 TheRule: $4.47 Million Coolie: $3.97 Million Salaar: $3.84 Million Devara: $3.79 Million They Call Him OG: $3.68 Million Dhurandhar 2: $2.85 Million (only advance sales) Animal: $2.77 Million Kabali: $2.74 Million

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Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Hindi films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Opening: Ranveer Singh’s Sequel Is Already The 4th Biggest Spy-Thriller Opener Of Bollywood – Thanks To Massive Pre-Sales!

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