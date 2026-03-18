Ustaad Bhagat Singh, starring Pawan Kalyan in the lead role, is all set for its theatrical release tomorrow (March 19). The film faces stiff competition from Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2, which has successfully grabbed the attention even in the Telugu market. Still, due to the presence of the Power Star, the film is proving its separate existence, and though the pace in day 1 advance booking at the Indian box office is underwhelming, it has still managed to sell over 2.5 lakh tickets. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Despite the Dhurandhar 2 storm, the Telugu biggie has secured a good showcasing in the Telugu market. Across the country, it has secured closer to 3,600 shows in India. Such a show count is enough to fetch strong numbers, but since the overall buzz is not up to the mark, the film is failing to make noise with its pre-sales. In isolation, the numbers are decent to good, but given Pawan’s star power, they have been below par.

Day 1 advance booking report of Ustaad Bhagat Singh

As of 1 pm IST, Ustaad Bhagat Singh has sold 2.67+ lakh tickets for day 1 across India. In terms of collection, the film has grossed around 6.75 crore (excluding blocked seats) at the Indian box office through opening-day pre-sales. With one more day to go, it is likely to hit the 10 crore gross mark in day 1 advance booking collection.

Among states, Andhra Pradesh is leading in advance bookings, grossing 3.96 crore. It is followed by Telangana, which has sold tickets worth 2.25 crore gross so far. Karnataka has sold tickets worth 42 lakh gross so far.

Currently, Prabhas’ The Raja Saab holds the record for the highest day 1 pre-sales of 2026 for Tollywood, grossing 15.31 crore. Ustaad Bhagat Singh will fail to reach this number and is likely to secure the second spot.

More about the film

Ustaad Bhagat Singh is directed by Harish Shankar and produced by Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers. It also stars Sree Leela, Raashii Khanna, and R. Parthiban in key roles. The film was reportedly made at a budget of 150 crore.

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Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 1 Prediction: Ranveer Singh’s Magnum Opus Targets Bollywood’s First 100 Crore Net Opening!

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