After The Raja Saab and Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, Ustaad Bhagat Singh is the next big Tollywood release of 2026. Starring Pawan Kalyan in the lead role, the film releases in theaters this Thursday (March 19), and fans are all charged up. However, the excitement is much lower than that of They Call Him OG, aka OG, and there are a couple of reasons. This has impacted the film’s overall pre-release theatrical business.

Much lower buzz than They Call Him OG

They Call Him OG was among Pawan’s most hyped projects. Its music album, trailer, and overall presentation garnered eyeballs. In the case of his next biggie, there’s a lack of chartbuster songs, and even the recently released trailer failed to create any impact. Another thing is that it’s a remake of Thalapathy Vijay’s Theri. In the post-COVID era, the majority of remakes have faced rejection straightaway, making the upcoming Tollywood biggie a risky bet. The last and one of the most important hurdles is a clash with Dhurandhar 2. There’s strong demand for Dhurandhar 2 in the Telugu market, so it’ll definitely affect the audience flow for Powerstar’s film.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh’s pre-release theatrical business and breakeven target

As per Track Tollywood’s report, Ustaad Bhagat Singh has closed its pre-release theatrical business at a moderate level. In Andhra, it closed its distribution rights at 55 crore. The Ceeded region is valued at 16 crore. Nizam’s rights are valued at 35 crore. So, the total business of the Telugu states is valued at 106 crore.

The distribution rights for the rest of India are valued at 8.5 crore, while those for the overseas market are valued at 12.5 crore. Overall, the worldwide pre-release theatrical business of Ustaad Bhagat Singh stands at approximately 127 crore, which is 29.44% lower than They Call Him OG’s 180 crore. Against such pre-release deals, the film must earn around 200 crore gross at the worldwide box office to achieve breakeven for the buyers. Below this number, the film will be considered a loss venture for buyers.

How much does it need to enter the safe zone?

Coming to the box office verdict, the Pawan Kalyan starrer must make 150 crore net at the Indian box office to enter the safe zone, as per Koimoi’s parameters. The film was reportedly made at a budget of 150 crore, and it must recover its entire budget through domestic earnings to avoid being a failure.

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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