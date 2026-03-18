Dhurandhar 2, starring Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi, is all set to hit theaters tomorrow, on March 19 (full-fledged release). With solid hype on the ground, the film has already begun its record-breaking spree, setting new benchmarks in advance bookings at the Indian box office. Now, as per the latest development, the film has recorded the highest day 1 pre-sales for an Indian film at national cinema chains (PVR Inox and Cinepolis). Keep reading for a detailed report!

Just like the first installment, the sequel is also attracting the majority of the audience at multiplexes across major cities and semi-urban regions. This has resulted in fantastic bookings at national cinema chains. Within the first 24 hours of the advance booking commencing, the film made noise with its superb response and recorded the second-best pre-sales. Now, it has achieved another major milestone.

Dhurandhar 2 records 2nd highest opening-day pre-sales at national cinema chains

As per the recent update, Dhurandhar 2 has sold a staggering 685K tickets (including paid previews) through advance booking for day 1 at national cinema chains. With one more day to go, it is likely to cross 750K tickets in the final update. With such numbers, it has topped the list among all Indian films. If we include Hollywood films, Avengers: Endgame continues to reign at the top, selling a mind-blowing 975K tickets.

Baahubali 2 (Hindi) gets dethroned after 8 years

Among Indian films, Baahubali 2 (Hindi) topped the chart, selling 650K tickets. Finally, Dhurandhar 2 has broken this record after 8 years. Among Bollywood films, it surpassed Stree 2‘s 565K (including paid previews).

Take a look at the top 10 highest day 1 pre-sales at national cinema chains:

Avengers: Endgame – 975K tickets Dhurandhar 2 – 685K tickets (1 day to go) Baahubali 2 (Hindi) – 650K tickets Stree 2 – 565K tickets Jawan – 557K tickets Pathaan – 556K tickets Spiderman: No Way Home – 550K tickets KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi) – 515K tickets Avengers: Infinity War – 492K tickets Animal – 456K tickets

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 1 Prediction: Ranveer Singh’s Magnum Opus Targets Bollywood’s First 100 Crore Net Opening!

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