The Kerala Story 2, starring Ulka Gupta, Aishwarya Ojha, and Aditi Bhatia, has suffered a noticeable dent due to the arrival of Dhurandhar 2. Yesterday, the Ranveer Singh starrer had its paid previews scheduled, with a show count over 12,000. This resulted in a reduction of the shows of all other holdover releases, especially in the Hindi market. The effect was clearly seen in collections, with a drop of over 50%. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 20!

How much did The Kerala Story 2 earn at the Indian box office in 20 days?

The Bollywood drama earned 68 lakh on the third Wednesday, day 20. Compared to day 19’s 1.58 crore, it showed a 56.96% drop. Overall, the film has earned an estimated 50.66 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals 59.77 crore gross. With shows getting massively chopped off, it won’t be able to score significant numbers from now on.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 – 22.9 crore

Week 2 – 16.97 crore

Day 15 – 1.5 crore

Day 16 – 2.75 crore

Day 17 – 3.15 crore

Day 18 – 1.13 crore

Day 19 – 1.58 crore

Day 20 – 68 lakh

Total – 50.66 crore

Likely to miss the hit verdict

The Kerala Story 2 was reportedly made at a budget of 28 crore. Against this cost, it has earned 50.66 crore net so far, thus making a return on investment (ROI) of 22.66 crore. Calculated further, it equals 80.92% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a plus verdict at the Indian box office.

To secure a hit verdict, The Kerala Story 2 must make 100% returns, which will be achieved at a net collection of 56 crore. So, it needs just 5.34 crore more, but it looks out of reach due to the Dhurandhar 2 storm. The film had a chance of becoming the first Bollywood hit of 2026, but it is likely to miss it.

Box office summary:

Budget – 28 crore

India net collection – 50.66 crore

ROI – 22.66 crore

ROI% – 80.92%

Verdict – Plus

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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