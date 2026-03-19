Thaai Kizhavi, starring Radhika Sarathkumar in the lead role, is enjoying a steady pace at the Indian box office on weekdays in the third week. On the third Monday, the film saw a noticeable drop, but thereafter, it remained rock steady. In the meantime, it has comfortably crossed the lifetime collection of Sivakarthikeyan’s Parasakthi to become the highest-grossing Kollywood film of 2026. Keep reading for a detailed report of day 20!
How much did Thaai Kizhavi earn at the Indian box office in 20 days?
The Kollywood comedy drama earned 80 lakh on the third Wednesday, day 20, showing no drop at all from day 19’s 80 lakh. Overall, it has earned an estimated 53.2 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 62.77 crore gross. Considering the momentum, there’s an outside chance of reaching the 60 crore mark in net collections.
Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:
- Week 1 – 23.25 crore
- Week 2 – 19.45 crore
- Day 15 – 1.65 crore
- Day 16 – 3.1 crore
- Day 17 – 3.3 crore
- Day 18 – 85 lakh
- Day 19 – 80 lakh
- Day 20 – 80 lakh
Total – 53.2 crore
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Becomes Kollywood’s top grosser of 2026 in India
With a net collection of 53.2 crore, Thaai Kizhavi has become the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026 at the Indian box office. It surpassed Sivakarthikeyan’s Parasakthi (52.46 crore net) to claim the first spot. It’ll be interesting to see how far it goes.
Take a look at Kollywood’s top grossers of 2026 in India (net):
- Thaai Kizhavi – 53.2 crore (20 days)
- Parasakthi – 52.46 crore
- With Love – 30.56 crore
- Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil – 30.13 crore
Crosses a whopping 490% returns
Thaai Kizhavi was reportedly made at a budget of 9 crore. Against this cost, it has earned 53.2 crore net so far, resulting in a return on investment (ROI) of 44.2 crore. Calculated further, it equals a huge 491.11% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a super hit verdict at the Indian box office.
Box office summary:
- Budget – 9 crore
- India net collection – 53.2 crore
- ROI – 44.2 crore
- ROI% – 491.11%
- Verdict – Super Hit
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