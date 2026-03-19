Thaai Kizhavi, starring Radhika Sarathkumar in the lead role, is enjoying a steady pace at the Indian box office on weekdays in the third week. On the third Monday, the film saw a noticeable drop, but thereafter, it remained rock steady. In the meantime, it has comfortably crossed the lifetime collection of Sivakarthikeyan’s Parasakthi to become the highest-grossing Kollywood film of 2026. Keep reading for a detailed report of day 20!

How much did Thaai Kizhavi earn at the Indian box office in 20 days?

The Kollywood comedy drama earned 80 lakh on the third Wednesday, day 20, showing no drop at all from day 19’s 80 lakh. Overall, it has earned an estimated 53.2 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 62.77 crore gross. Considering the momentum, there’s an outside chance of reaching the 60 crore mark in net collections.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 – 23.25 crore

Week 2 – 19.45 crore

Day 15 – 1.65 crore

Day 16 – 3.1 crore

Day 17 – 3.3 crore

Day 18 – 85 lakh

Day 19 – 80 lakh

Day 20 – 80 lakh

Total – 53.2 crore

Becomes Kollywood’s top grosser of 2026 in India

With a net collection of 53.2 crore, Thaai Kizhavi has become the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026 at the Indian box office. It surpassed Sivakarthikeyan’s Parasakthi (52.46 crore net) to claim the first spot. It’ll be interesting to see how far it goes.

Take a look at Kollywood’s top grossers of 2026 in India (net):

Thaai Kizhavi – 53.2 crore (20 days) Parasakthi – 52.46 crore With Love – 30.56 crore Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil – 30.13 crore

Crosses a whopping 490% returns

Thaai Kizhavi was reportedly made at a budget of 9 crore. Against this cost, it has earned 53.2 crore net so far, resulting in a return on investment (ROI) of 44.2 crore. Calculated further, it equals a huge 491.11% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a super hit verdict at the Indian box office.

Box office summary:

Budget – 9 crore

India net collection – 53.2 crore

ROI – 44.2 crore

ROI% – 491.11%

Verdict – Super Hit

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