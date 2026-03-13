Mrithyunjay has concluded its opening week at the Indian box office, and it has been a disappointing ride so far. After a slow start, the film had a chance to make a turnaround, but it failed to do so, and now, it has already sealed its fate as a failure. For Sree Vishnu, it’s a huge setback, as it marks his second consecutive failure after Vishnu Vinyasam. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 7!

How much did Mrithyunjay earn at the Indian box office in 7 days?

The Telugu action thriller earned 35 lakh on the first Thursday, day 7. Compared to day 6’s 33 lakh, it’s a 5.71% drop. Overall, it has earned an estimated 5.23 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 6.17 crore gross. Considering the film’s poor momentum, it is heading for a lifetime collection of below 10 crore net.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 1 crore

Day 2 – 1.35 crore

Day 3 – 1 crore

Day 4 – 65 lakh

Day 5 – 55 lakh

Day 6 – 33 lakh

Day 7 – 35 lakh

Total – 5.23 crore

Mrithyunjay is a box office failure

Mrithyunjay was reportedly made at a budget of 14 crore. Against this cost, it has earned 5.23 crore net so far, thus recovering 37.35% of the total budget. To enter the safe zone, it must earn 8.77 crore more, which is unlikely given its underwhelming pace. In the lifetime run, the film will make a recovery of over 50%, thus securing a losing verdict at the Indian box office, as per Koimoi’s parameters.

Box office summary:

Budget – 14 crore

India net collection – 5.23 crore

Recovery – 37.35%

More about the film

Mrithyunjay is directed by Hussain Sha Kiran and produced by Sandeep Gunnam and Vinay Chilakapati. The music is composed by Kaala Bhairava. The film was theatrically released on March 6. On BookMyShow, it is currently enjoying a rating of 9.3 out of 10.

