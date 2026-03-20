Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 has exploded at the North American box office. Considering the strong buzz, the magnum opus witnessed tremendous pre-sales for premiere shows and, further, good footfalls through over-the-counter ticket sales. Overall, it comfortably crossed the $2 million mark in collections, pulling off the highest premiere collection ever for a Bollywood film by overtaking Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Enjoyed tremendous response in pre-sales

Already, Ranveer is a big crowd puller in the North American territory (USA and Canada), and on top of that, there was a highly anticipated sequel in the picture. This resulted in a fantastic response at ticket windows. In the advance booking stage itself, the film clocked a superb $1.85 million, and, as expected, it crossed the $2 million milestone with ease in overall collections.

Scores the highest North American premieres for a Bollywood film

Backed by a solid pre-release buzz, Dhurandhar 2 scored a massive $2.002 million at the North American box office through premiere shows. These numbers came from 725 locations. This includes $1.55 million from the USA and $450K from Canada, reports Venky Box Office. The collections would have been much higher, but the cancelled shows impacted them.

With $2.002 million, Dhurandhar 2 has registered the highest premiere collections for a Bollywood film in North America. It has surpassed Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal ($1.2 million). Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 ($1 million) is in the third position.

Take a look at the top Bollywood premieres in North America:

Dhurandhar 2 – $2.002 million Animal – $1.2 million Tiger 3 – $1 million War 2 – $925K Adipurush – $880K Brahmastra – $735K

Ranks 9th among all Indian films

The Ranveer Singh starrer scored the ninth-highest premiere collections for an Indian film, overtaking Rajinikanth’s Kabali ($1.92 million). The list is topped by Kalki 2898 AD ($3.9 million).

Take a look at the top 10 North American premieres of Indian cinema:

Kalki 2898 AD – $3.9 million RRR – $3.5 million Pushpa 2 – $3.34 million OG – $3.13 million Coolie – $3.04 million Devara – $2.85 million Salaar – $2.6 million Baahubali 2 – $2.45 million Dhurandhar 2 – $2.002 million Kabali – $1.92 million

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