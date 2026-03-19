Ustaad Bhagat Singh, starring Pawan Kalyan, Sreeleela, and Raashii Khanna, has almost concluded its first day at the Indian box office, and so far, it has been a good ride. Released amid a wave of Dhurandhar 2, the film has made a mark in the Telugu market, pulling off a good start. The early trends of day 1 suggest an expected third-biggest opening for Tollywood in 2026. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The Tollywood action thriller was in the making for a long time, and finally, it arrived on the big screen after years. Unlike Pawan Kalyan’s previous film, OG, this one had underwhelming buzz and relies solely on the actor’s stardom. As expected, the stardom of the Power Star has come to the rescue, and despite mixed reviews and word of mouth, the film opened on a good note. Also, the film benefited significantly due to the Ugadi holiday in the Telugu states (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana).

Ustaad Bhagat Singh clocks a good start at the Indian box office

While the night shows are yet to conclude, early trends suggest a net collection of 32-35 crore at the Indian box office for Ustaad Bhagat Singh on day 1. It equals a gross collection of 37.76-41.3 crore. Considering Pawan Kalyan’s presence, the estimated collections look underwhelming, but in isolation, it’s a good start. To an extent, it was also impacted by Dhurandhar 2; otherwise, collections would have been a bit higher.

Tollywood’s 3rd biggest opening of 2026

With a start of 32-35 crore net, Ustaad Bhagat Singh has registered the third biggest Tollywood opening of 2026 in India. It is behind Chiranjeevi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu (41.6 crore net). Prabhas’ The Raja Saab (62.9 crore net) tops the list. With paid previews, the film would have pulled off a bigger start than Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu.

Take a look at Tollywood’s top openers of 2026 in India (net):

The Raja Saab – 62.9 crore Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu – 41.6 crore Ustaad Bhagat Singh – 32-35 crore Anaganaga Oka Raju – 5.5 crore

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