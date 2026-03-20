Youth, starring Ken Karunas, Anishma Anilkumar, Devadarshini, and others, marks the latest Tamil release of 2026, and as far as the start is concerned, it has fetched good numbers. It benefited from the Ugadi holiday yesterday (March 19), boosting overall collections. By comfortably crossing the 3 crore mark at the Indian box office on day 1, the film registered Kollywood’s second-biggest opening of the year. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

The Tamil romantic comedy entertainer has opened to mostly decent reviews from critics, and even among the audience, the initial reception has been favorable so far. After Thaai Kizhavi, the Tamil film industry was on the lookout for another potential winner, and it seems the latest release will do well at the box office, as it has started its run on a successful note.

Youth registers Kollywood’s 2nd biggest domestic opening of 2026

As per Sacnilk, Youth scored an estimated 3.2 crore net at the Indian box office on its day 1. It equals 3.77 crore gross. With this, it has registered Kollywood’s second-biggest opening of the year, after Sivakarthikeyan’s Parasakthi (12.35 crore). It surpassed Thaai Kizhavi (2.65 crore) to claim the second spot on the list.

Take a look at Kollywood’s top openers of 2026 (net):

Parasakthi – 12.35 crore Youth – 3.2 crore Thaai Kizhavi – 2.65 crore Vaa Vaathiyaar – 1.65 crore

Since initial word of mouth has been favorable, Youth is expected to do well during its 4-day extended opening weekend, scoring well above the 10 crore mark. It is expected to challenge the opening-week (8-day) collection of Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil, which stands at 19.75 crore.

More about the film

The Tamil rom-com is written and directed by Ken Karunas and produced by Karrupiah C Ram and Sulochana Kumar under the banner of Paarvathaa Entertainments. It also stars Suraj Venjaramoodu, Priyanshi Yadav, Meenakshi Dinesh, and Abison Thevarasa in key roles. The music is composed by GV Prakash Kumar. On BookMyShow, it is enjoying a rating of 9.2 out of 10, with 2.5K+ votes.

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