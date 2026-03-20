The Kerala Story 2, starring Ulka Gupta, Aishwarya Ojha, and Aditi Bhatia, has wrapped up its third week at the Indian box office, and as expected, its run has been severely impacted by the Dhurandhar 2 storm. With paid previews, Dhurandhar 2 dented the business of The Kerala Story sequel, and yesterday, with a full-fledged release, it brought collections below 15 lakh on the third Thursday, day 21. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

How much did The Kerala Story 2 earn at the Indian box office in 21 days?

The Bollywood drama has performed decently so far. Coming straightaway to the latest update, the film earned an estimated 13 lakh on the third Thursday, day 21, showing a drop of 80.88% from day 20’s 68 lakh. Due to the reduction of shows, its theatrical run was significantly impacted yesterday, and today onwards, it will suffer more as the film has lost more shows.

Overall, The Kerala Story 2 has earned an estimated 50.79 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals 59.93 crore gross. With Dhurandhar 2’s fever gripping the entire nation, the Ulka Gupta starrer won’t score much and is expected to conclude below 53 crore net in the lifetime run. So, it is unlikely to overtake Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 3, which stands at 53.08 crore net.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 – 22.9 crore

Week 2 – 16.97 crore

Week 3 – 10.92 crore

Total – 50.79 crore

The Kerala Story 2 vs The Kerala Story

The first installment, The Kerala Story, was a big success at the Indian box office, earning over 240 crore net. By the end of week 3, it had scored 213.57 crore. If a comparison is made, The Kerala Story 2 lags by 76.21%, which is a massive margin. Nonetheless, made on a budget of 28 crore, the sequel has comfortably emerged as a success. Its current return on investment (ROI) stands at 22.79 crore, which equals 81.39% returns. It has secured a plus verdict, as per Koimoi’s parameters.

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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