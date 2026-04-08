Deepika Padukone addresses the comment chatter on Ranveer Singh with a witty and fitting response: “I watched it way before any of you did. Now, who is the joke on?

Deepika Padukone has long opted to show up for her husband, Ranveer Singh, in a more subdued, calm manner. This approach isn’t always evident on social media timelines, but it is very noticeable during important times. In one instance, she posted about Ranveer Singh’s triumph in Dhurandhar, and in another, she wore the “proud wife” smile. Her position has been far more intricate than the internet often reduces it to, whether it’s supporting his creative path, being there behind the scenes, or simply providing space during the highs and lows of a demanding business.

Deepika Padukone Breaks Silence On Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar With A Witty Comeback

However, quiet is frequently misinterpreted in the era of performative validation. “Her silence was a delivery statement or is it the internet reading too much into celebrity social media silence?” was the question posed in a social media loop. Deepika responded in a clever manner by leaving a comment on a reel, and it brightened our day!

“Have you forgotten she stays with him?” was one of the comments made by online users who supported her. Deepika has resolved the long-running debate.

Her recent reaction is notable not only for its humor but also for its quiet authority. “The latter my friend… P.S. I watched it way before any of you did. Now who is the joke on?”

Deepika Padukone’s Reply Highlights Strong Partnership With Ranveer Singh

With this, Deepika changed the story rather than simply turning off the noise. It served as a reminder that genuine support doesn’t require an audience and that being close to someone’s journey isn’t always recorded in real time for public approval. Additionally, Deepika is free to remain private when she so chooses.

That phrase also conveys an underlying confidence that stems from her understanding of her role in Ranveer’s life and journey. It quietly reaffirms that she has been there throughout the process, even as the world responds to the results. Long before the acclaim, there was pride, belief, and teamwork.

As a result, her response goes beyond a simple retaliation. It’s a declaration. A reminder that not all support has to be publicized in order to be effective, and not all love has to be loud in order to be genuine.

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