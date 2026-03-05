Veteran actor Nana Patekar is gearing up for his OTT debut with the upcoming socio-political thriller Sankalp. The series marks his return to a powerful, character-driven role after his last big-screen outing. Backed by Jio Studios and PJP Films, the show draws inspiration from the ancient Chanakya–Chandragupta chronicles and promises a gripping story rooted in power, politics, and ideology. The series will stream for free on Amazon MX Player starting March 11.

The makers and streaming platform, Amazon MX Player, have unveiled the intense trailer of Sankalp, offering a glimpse into a world shaped by three defining forces: Sanskaar, Satta, and Samarpan. The trailer introduces Nana Patekar as Ma’at Saab, a commanding educator who holds immense influence in political circles. Directed and produced by National Award–winning filmmaker Prakash Jha, the series appears to dive deep into the dynamics of power, loyalty, and ambition.

Sankalp Trailer: A Mentor, A Disciple & A Dangerous Power Struggle

Set between the political nerve centers, the story introduces Ma’at Saab, an influential educator whose authority rests on values, loyalty, and unwavering devotion. The trailer builds steadily with a charged confrontation between the mentor and mentee, exposing the moral price of ambition and the thin line between guidance and establishing dominance. The tussle that ensues is what keeps everyone hooked to see if the student gets to rise against the master.

Strong Ensemble Cast Joins Nana Patekar

Headlined by Nana Patekar, the series also boasts a formidable ensemble cast featuring Sanjay Kapoor, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Neeraj Kabi, Kubbra Sait, and Kranti Prakash Jha in pivotal roles. The show is produced by Jyoti Deshpande for Jio Studios and Dishaa Jhaa under the banner of PJP Films Productions.

When & Where To Watch Sankalp

The socio-political thriller Sankalp will begin streaming from March 11 for free on Amazon MX Player. Viewers can watch the series on the Amazon MX Player app across mobile devices, the Amazon shopping app, Prime Video, Fire TV, and other connected TV platforms.

