Prakash Jha and political thrillers are a match made in heaven, or at least they used to be. There has been a time when a Prakash Jha film meant gritty realism, hard-hitting dialogues, and a deep dive into the Indian political and constitutional hierarchy. But with the teaser of Sankalp, it feels like we are walking down the same path, only with much less impact!

The teaser introduces us to a world of power play, where Nana Patekar returns to his intense, brooding authority. Alongside him, we have the ever-reliable Neeraj Kabi and a newborn Sanjay Kapoor, all seemingly embroiled in a battle of ethics, greed, and vows to control the throne.

In the Sankalp teaser, Nana Patekar is having his Pyaadon Ki Fauj, but nothing seems to promise to be hitting hard! Although Patekar’s screen presence looks intimidating. Watching him having a brutal face-off against Neeraj Kabi is the only s “park “this teaser offers, to be honest!

Anchored in the thematic triad of Sanskaar | Satta | Samarpan, the teaser introduces Nana Patekar as Ma’at Saab, a commanding master strategist whose presence dominates every frame. Standing in ideological opposition are Sanjay Kapoor and Neeraj Kabi, their friction hinting at an imminent power struggle. Adding to the intrigue, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub portrays a fiercely loyal disciple, bound to his guru Ma’at Saab by an allegiance that runs deeper than it appears.

If you’ve seen one Prakash Jha political drama in the last decade, you’ve essentially seen them all. The teaser relies heavily on plots that are now cliches. There are political corridors, powerful men, and a very predictable set of disciples, the one we have seen in abundance in three seasons of Aashram!

What Sanjay Kapoor will add to this drama is still hidden, and he feels underutilized in a teaser that should have actually used him in a much better way to up the stakes!

We are in 2026, where political thrillers have moved into the nuanced territories of Taandav and Maharani. In comparison, Sankalp seems too outdated without anything fresh to offer; however, it might be an assumption or an early judgment, based on merely the teaser.

At its core, Sankalp reimagines the historical dynamic of Chanakya and Chandragupta within today’s contemporary socio-political landscape. The story centers on a master educator, a modern-day strategist who builds influence not through force, but through loyalty and institutional command.

