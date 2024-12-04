There is a growing trend of re-releasing popular Bollywood movies nowadays. Karan Arjun, Veer Zaara, Singham, Taal, and Maine Pyar Kiya are some movies that have been re-released in theatres, and they have also fetched the producers a decent return.

However, acclaimed director Prakash Jha is averse to re-releasing his blockbusters. Why? In an interview with India Today, the director shared that the audience has seen his movies several times on television, so there is no need for their re-releases. “Actually, no. All my films have been watched multiple times by my audience. I meet people who say they have watched Gangaajal 40-50 times, so I don’t think there’s any need to release it in theatres again,” Jha said while speaking to India Today.

Gangaajal is one of the finest movies from Jha, and it received the National Film Award for Best Film on Other Social Issues. Similarly, Raajneeti was a huge commercial hit, minting Rs 145.50 crore against the budget of Rs 45 crore.

Jha further said that he is working on the sequel to Raajneeti and the third part of Gangaajal. A sequel to Gangaajal, starring Priyanka Chopra, was also released in 2016 but underperformed critically and commercially.

Jha said that he’s working on the sequels of Gangaal and Raajneeti, which are currently in the writing stage. “We are working on Raajneeti 2; the script is being written. We are also working on the Gangaajal sequel; work is in progress on its script, too,” he said.

Jha also revealed that he is planning to make a film about the death of Sunanda Pushkar, the wife of Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. Jha didn’t go into much detail about the film and only called it an “interesting subject.”

Fans are also highly excited for the fourth season of Jha’s popular web series Aashram. The show, released in 2021 and based on the deeds of a corrupted Godman (Baba Nirala), was a huge success. Jha said the next few episodes of the fourth season will also be released soon. He, however, added that as a producer, he didn’t expect the series to be a huge hit. Aashram stars Bobby Deol and Chandan Roy Sanyal in prominent roles.

