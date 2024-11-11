The Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta starrer 2004 cult romantic film Veer-Zaara was re-released internationally on November 7, 2024, to mark the movie’s 20th anniversary tomorrow (November 12). The film’s craze is still unmatched 20 years later, and it’s evident in the international re-release collections of the movie. Here is a look at how the movie has been faring overseas after its re-release.

Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta’s film had the best reaction in Germany, where it was also popular during its 2004 OG release. Veer-Zaara earned € 25 K in just 25 shows. After this, the movie fared the best in Canada, earning CAD 43 K. Considering that the movie got only 10 screens here, these numbers were indeed impressive. According to a news report in Pinkvila, the pre-sales for the weekdays look promising in Canada which might take the earnings up to CAD 100 K.

While in France, the Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta starrer earned around $12000 USD in just 5 screens. However, in the United States, the earnings were a bit disappointing wherein the movie earned $28000 USD. Veer-Zaara was expected to do better in the US market. Veer-Zaara earned $36000 USD from the Gulf and $28000 USD from the UK market. It earned around $12000 USD from Australia and $10000 USD from the rest of the parts globally. The total collection from the international re-release comes to 1.50 crore.

The film had minted around 3.75 crore when it was re-released in India this year. The additional total of both the domestic and international re-releases comes to 5 crore. Veer-Zaara’s lifetime collection on its OG release was around 99 crore. However, with its 2024 domestic and international re-release, the lifetime collection of the movie has gone up to 106 crore. Thus proving that the charm of Veer and Zaara’s eternal love story will never fade away.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Singham Again Box Office Collection Day 10: Ajay Devgn Starrer Is Now Bollywood’s 2nd Highest-Grossing Film Of 2024!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News