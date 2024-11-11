Singham Again, starring Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Arjun Kapoor, has comfortably entered the 200 crore club and had a good run during the second weekend. It’s no secret that the tables have been turned, and now, from hereon, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will be taking the lead. Nonetheless, this Cop Universe is still ahead by a few crores and is already the second highest-grossing film of Bollywood at the Indian box office in 2024. Keep reading for a detailed day 10 collection report!

Riding high on pre-release buzz, the Rohit Shetty directorial started off well, but it got stuck as a decent earner. Yes, in isolation, the opening weekend of 125.20 crores and the opening week of 186.90 crores look superb, but when the huge budget and other factors come into the picture, the film looks like an underperformer.

We saw how Gadar 2 and Stree 2 fetched mind-blowing numbers, showing us the potential of a sequel or a franchise film. In the case of Singham Again, everything was there—the franchise value, the Cop Universe factor, and loaded cameos. Still, it couldn’t be that big. It seems that the decision to clash with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has taken a toll on this magnum opus.

On day 10 (Sunday), Singham Again earned 14 crores*, a decent jump from Saturday’s 12.50 crores*. Including these numbers, the film stands at 222.10 crores* net at the Indian box office. The good thing is that there are no upcoming major competitions in theatres, and it will continue to stay in theatres until Pushpa 2 arrives in theatres on December 5. So, there’s an outside chance of entering the 300 crore club.

With 222.10 crores*, Singham Again surpassed Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter (215 crores), becoming the second highest-grossing Bollywood film in 2024. The top spot is grabbed by Stree 2 (627.50 crores).

(* denotes estimated collection)

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

