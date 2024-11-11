Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 entered the beast mode during the second weekend and fetched impressive numbers, both in India and overseas. Exceeding all expectations, it is already on its way to crossing the 350 crore mark at the worldwide box office. But before that happens, the film has managed to take the lead over Singham Again and has surpassed the lifetime collection of Akshay Kumar’s highest-grossing Bollywood film ever. Keep reading for a detailed report of 10 days!

Despite mixed reviews, the Anees Bazmee directorial has turned out to be a theatrical winner. As there’s no major competition until Pushpa 2 arrives, it is going to achieve great heights. In the meantime, it has emerged victorious in a Diwali clash as it has finally overtaken the collection of its competitor Singham Again, and considering the trend, it will move ahead by a big margin.

Both in India and overseas, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has scored brilliant numbers. Firstly, talking about the domestic market, the Kartik Aaryan starrer has earned a whopping 216.76 crores net at the Indian box office in 10 days. It has performed its best in Mumbai, followed by the Delhi-UP region. Including taxes, it equals 255.77 crores gross.

In the overseas market, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has surprised everyone with its numbers. So far, it has earned 79.34 crores gross. Considering the momentum, it definitely has a chance of scoring 100 crores gross. If it happens, it will be a major milestone in Kartik Aaryan’s career.

Combining the Indian and overseas gross, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 stands at 335.11 crores gross at the worldwide box office after 10 days. This puts it ahead of Singham Again, which stands at 331.07 crores* gross. Also, it crossed Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (316.61 crores gross), which is Akshay Kumar’s highest-grossing Bollywood film.

Worldwide box office breakdown of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa threequel:

India net- 216.76 crores

India gross- 255.77 crores

Overseas gross- 79.34 crores

Worldwide gross- 335.11 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources.

