Tu Yaa Main grabbed attention during its theatrical run for blending romance with survival drama. Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav’s starrer created a tense atmosphere that kept viewers hooked and guessing. The fresh pairing and unusual premise of the film managed to stand out among typical genres. After completing its theatrical run, the film is gearing up to reach a wider audience through its digital release.

Building curiosity and chatter, Tu Yaa Main is set for its next chapter. Here’s some good news for those who missed watching it in cinemas or want to revisit the thrill. The survival romance thriller is all set to stream on Netflix from April 10. The OTT release brings the film directly to home screens, making it easier for audiences to experience a mix of romance and survival tensions.

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Tu Yaa Main Plot

Tu Yaa Main follows a simple story of two influencers who set out on an adventurous trip, only for it to turn into a fight for survival. A rapper from Nalasopara and a South Bombay influencer find their growing romance tested when heavy monsoon rains leave them stranded in the backwaters with a man-eating crocodile. As danger closes in, they must deal with harsh surroundings and outsmart a deadly predator. The constant threat of the crocodile keeps the tension high, turning their journey into a gripping survival thriller.

Tu Yaa Main Cast & Production Details

The film features Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav in lead roles. Their pairing brings a fresh dynamic to the screen, especially as the story demands both emotional depth and physical intensity.

Directed by Bejoy Nambiar, Tu Yaa Main is produced by Aanand L. Rai and Himanshu Sharma under the banner of Colour Yellow, along with Vinod Bhanushali and Kamlesh Bhanushali of Bhanushali Studios Limited.

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