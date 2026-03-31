Yami Gautam surprised fans with her impactful cameo as Shazia Bano from the film Haq, appearing as a nurse in Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Her diversity as an actor has been tested over the years through her various roles, ranging from emotional dramas to thrillers and social storytelling. Here are 7 films that showcase Yami Gautam’s versatility.

Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019)

Director: Aditya Dhar

Aditya Dhar IMDb Rating: 8.2

8.2 Streaming On: ZEE5

Plot: The film is based on an Indian army officer, Major Vihaan Shergill (Vicky Kaushal), who follows the Uri attack that took place in Kashmir. Pallavi Sharma (Yami Gautam) is an intelligence officer who helps in plotting a secret cross-border surgical attack. Military strategy, patriotism, and high-risk operations are shown in the movie.

Haq (2017)

Director: Suparn S. Varma

Suparn S. Varma IMDb Rating: 7.9

7.9 Streaming On: Netflix

Plot: Haq is set in a conservative Muslim family where Shazia Bano (Yami Gautam), a young woman, is facing an abusive marriage. After she faces injustice, Shazia decides to fight for her rights through the legal system. The movie follows her journey as she stands up for herself and challenges strong cultural norms.

Article 370 (2024)

Director: Aditya Suhas Jambhale

Aditya Suhas Jambhale IMDb Rating: 7.8

7.8 Streaming On: Netflix

Plot: The movie is set in Kashmir, before the removal of Article 370, and it follows intelligence officer Zooni Haksar (Yami Gautam). She is assigned to a special operation to control a large, growing conflict and guarantee national safety. It is a combination of politics, action, and reality in the film.

Vicky Donor (2012)

Director: Shoojit Sircar

Shoojit Sircar IMDb Rating: 7.7

7.7 Streaming On: Prime Video

Plot: The movie was set in Delhi, and it follows the life of a sperm donor, Vicky Arora (Ayushmann Khurrana). Ashima Roy (Yami Gautam), who falls in love with him. Their relationship faces challenges when the reality of Vicky’s job emerges, leading to emotional and social conflicts.

A Thursday (2022)

Director: Behzad Khambata

Behzad Khambata IMDb Rating: 7.6

7.6 Streaming On: JioHotstar

Plot: Naina Jaiswal (Yami Gautam), a teacher in a playschool located in Mumbai, holds 16 children as hostages. As Javed Khan (Atul Kulkarni), a police officer, negotiates, shocking truths about Naina’s motive and planning are revealed, which makes the story an intense psychological thriller.

OMG 2 (2023)

Director: Amit Rai

Amit Rai IMDb Rating: 7.5

7.5 Streaming On: Netflix, JioHotstar

Plot: The movie is based on the life of Kanti Sharan Mudgal (Pankaj Tripathi), who files a case about education and social awareness. Advocate Kamini Maheshwari (Yami Gautam), a powerful lawyer, opposes Kanti Sharan Mudgal in court. The movie is focused around social problems and courtroom drama.

Kaabil (2019)

Director: Sanjay Gupta

Sanjay Gupta IMDb Rating: 7.2

7.2 Streaming On: Netflix | Jio Hotstar

Plot: Set in Mumbai, the film follows Supriya Bhatnagar (Yami Gautam), a visually impaired woman who lives a happy and loving life with her husband Rohan (Hrithik Roshan), who is also visually impaired. Their peaceful life is shattered after a brutal crime, pushing Rohan to seek justice. Supriya’s character becomes the emotional core of the story, highlighting both vulnerability and strength, as the narrative unfolds into a gripping tale of loss and revenge.

Playing a strong, intelligent officer in Uri, a complicated character in A Thursday, and a self-confident lawyer in OMG 2, Yami Gautam has shown impressive range across genres. Each character has put her in the spotlight for different sides of her acting, showing that she is capable of handling both commercial and content-driven films with ease.

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