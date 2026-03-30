Crime thrillers immerse you in the dark and intense worlds where every single clue counts and every character has something significant. The stories tend to explore the human mind, how fear, guilt, and truth can transform people. Crime thrillers make you ponder over them until the end, whether they are inspired by real-life examples or have clever twists as their foundation. Here are 5 intense crime thrillers you shouldn’t miss.

1. Talvar (2015)

Director: Meghna Gulzar

Meghna Gulzar IMDb Rating: 8.1

Plot: The movie is set in Noida, and it follows the murder of a teenage girl and a domestic worker who have been murdered. Ashwin Kumar (Irrfan Khan), an officer who works for the CBI and who investigates this case. The story presents alternative perspectives of what could have occurred, pointing out errors and disorientation of the exploration and leaving the truth open to question.

2. Badla (2019)

Director: Sujoy Ghosh

Sujoy Ghosh IMDb Rating: 7.7

Plot: The film is set in London and Scotland, where Naina Sethi (Taapsee Pannu) is a businesswoman who is suspected of murdering her lover. To have a defense, she calls the best lawyer, Badal Gupta (Amitabh Bachchan). The different stories about the case that the two characters are recounting to each other in a hotel room reveal new secrets about the case, leading to a shocking truth.

3. Mardaani 3 (2026)

Director: Abhiraj Minawala

Abhiraj Minawala IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

Plot: Rani Mukerji (Shivani Shivaji Roy) is a senior police officer known for taking on risky assignments. Mardaani 3 is set in major Indian cities, where she explores a network of violent crimes associated with the trafficking and disappearance of girls. As Shivani follows the clues, she encounters a powerful criminal who consistently stays one step ahead, resulting in a tense and emotional battle.

4. The White Tiger (2021)

Director: Ramin Bahrani

Ramin Bahrani IMDb Rating: 7.1

Plot: This film is set in rural areas of India and Delhi. The story is follows Balram Halwai (Adarsh Gourav), a poor man who gets a job as a driver for a rich family. During his job, he sees the harsh reality of class differences and corruption. His quest to break free from poverty takes a dark turn when he decides to change his destiny.

5. Sector 36 (2024)

Director: Aditya Nimbalkar

Aditya Nimbalkar IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

Plot: Set in Delhi’s Sector 36, it traces a series of missing children. Inspector Ram Charan Pandey (Deepak Dobriyal) is attempting to close the case, while Vikrant Massey plays a troubling, suspicious man associated with the crimes. The investigation through the slum areas and crime scenes reveals some gruesome facts.

From the intense investigation in Mardaani 3 to the disturbing reality of Sector 36 and even the smart storytelling of Badla and Talvar, these movies reveal how gripping crime thrillers can be. Each film features powerful heroes, genuine emotions, and unexpected surprises. The list is a must-watch if you like serious, captivating crime tales.

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