Aditya Dhar has quietly emerged as one of Bollywood’s most influential writers and directors, known for blending high-stakes storytelling with strong emotional depth. From patriotic war dramas to intense crime thrillers and even experimental narratives, his filmography reflects both scale and versatility. Here’s a look at his top-rated films as a writer, ranked according to IMDb.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge (2026)

IMDb Rating : 8.6/10

: 8.6/10 Director : Aditya Dhar

: Aditya Dhar Where To Watch: Currently In Theaters

Plot: This film is a sequel to Dhurandhar and showcases a continuation of Hamza Ali Mazari / Jaskirat Singh (Ranveer Singh), whose undercover assignments made him infiltrate deeper into the crime underworld of Pakistan’s Lyari Town and encounter more lethal enemies with large-scale wars against the gangsters of Lyari Town.

Dhurandhar The Revenge TRAILER:

Dhurandhar (2025)

IMDb Rating : 8.3/10

: 8.3/10 Director : Aditya Dhar

: Aditya Dhar Where To Watch: Netflix

Plot: The crime underworld in Pakistan’s Lyari Town is infiltrated by an unknown man who is an Indian spy agent, by the name of Hamza Ali Mazari (Ranveer Singh), and he works his way up by joining Rehman Baloch’s (Akshaye Khanna) Gang until he breaks the nexus of the intelligence agencies and organized crime in Lyari Town.

Dhurandhar TRAILER:

3. Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019)

IMDb Rating : 8.2/10

: 8.2/10 Director : Aditya Dhar

: Aditya Dhar Where To Watch: Zee5

Plot: The film is based on the 2016 Uri (Jammu and Kashmir) attack; the story revolves around Major Vihaan Shergill (Vicky Kaushal), a member of the Indian Army. After the Uri attack, Major Vihaan Shergill and his team infiltrate Pakistan for a secret mission to strike back at the terrorists. The film shows how this secret mission was carefully planned, with good teamwork and all the risks taken.

4. Article 370 (2024)

IMDb Rating : 7.8/10

: 7.8/10 Director : Aditya Suhas Jambhale

: Aditya Suhas Jambhale Where To Watch: Netflix

Plot: The film is set in Kashmir and New Delhi. It tells the story of an intelligence officer, Zooni Haksar (Yami Gautam), who undertakes a series of undercover missions before and during the historic removal of Article 370 in Kashmir.

5. Baramulla (2025)

IMDb Rating : 7/10

: 7/10 Director : Aditya Suhas Jambhale

: Aditya Suhas Jambhale Where To Watch: Netflix

Plot: This film is set in Baramulla, Kashmir. The story follows the life of a police officer (Manav Kaul) who investigates the disappearance of children in Baramulla. The investigation gradually reveals the dark, supernatural elements of that place, disturbing the town’s peace and affecting Manav’s family.

6. Dhoom Dhaam (2025)

IMDb Rating : 6.4/10

: 6.4/10 Director : Rishab Seth

: Rishab Seth Where To Watch: Netflix

Plot: The film revolves around newlyweds Veer (Pratik Gandhi) and Koyal (Yami Gautam). On their wedding night, an unexpected case of mistaken identity puts them in serious trouble and forces them to run. Their journey turns into a wild, chaotic chase as they try to find out who “Charlie” is and why they are being pursued.

Aditya Dhar has continuously delivered stories with balanced intensity and mass appeal, combining the massive scale of Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge, grounded realism like Uri: The Surgical Strike and Article 370, and scary horror elements like Baramulla. As Baramulla delves into a darker atmosphere, Dhoom Dhaam shows a light-hearted, comedic side. His writing style continues to evolve across a variety of genres, making him one of Bollywood’s most compelling writers today.

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