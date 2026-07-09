Alpha Box Office Day 7 (Early Trends) ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, has finally wrapped up its first week at the Indian box office. Released amid a wave of negativity online, the film performed surprisingly well during its opening weekend. However, the momentum was not observed on weekdays, with ordinary collections being fetched. As a result, the spy action thriller has ended its opening week with underwhelming collections of less than 50 crore net. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The film has been faring with mixed to negative word of mouth among audiences. Still, due to the Spy Universe factor and the film’s face value, it saw some footfall. In the morning shows, the film started off slowly, registering an occupancy of just 6%. In the afternoon shows, there was a slight increase, but overall occupancy was poor at 9%. In the evening shows, it saw a dismal jump and recorded the occupancy of 10%. While reports for the night shows are yet to come, it has been learned that the occupancy has jumped slightly.

Alpha drops further on day 7

With occupancy remaining below par throughout the day, Alpha is closing day 7 at 2.2-2.5 crore. Compared to day 6’s 3 crore, it has dropped by 26.6-16.6%, which is more than expected. Overall, the film has earned 48-48.3 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals 56.64-56.99 crore gross.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown in India (net):

Day 1 – 9.25 crore

Day 2 – 11.75 crore

Day 3 – 13.5 crore

Day 4 – 4 crore

Day 5 – 4.3 crore

Day 6 – 3 crore

Day 7 – 2.2-2.5 crore

Total – 48-48.3 crore

Records Bollywood’s 7th biggest opening week of 2026

With 48-48.3 crore, Alpha has registered the 7th biggest opening week of Bollywood in 2026. It surpassed Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai (43.53 crore) to claim the 7th spot. It stands below O’Romeo (52.51 crore).

Take a look at Bollywood’s top 10 opening weeks of 2026 in India (net):

Dhurandhar 2 – 690 crore (8-day) Border 2 – 244.97 crore Bhooth Bangla – 95.68 crore Welcome To The Jungle – 95.21 crore Cocktail 2 – 74.31 crore O’Romeo – 52.51 crore Alpha – 48-48.3 crore Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai – 43.53 crore Pati Patni Aur Woh Do – 33.75 crore Ikkis – 30.25 crore

Advertisement

Check out the day-wise collection breakdown of Alpha.

Must Read: Box Office: Shahid Kapoor Overtakes Ayushmann Khurrana In Koimoi Star Ranking Thanks To Cocktail 2’s Century

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News