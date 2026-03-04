Taapsee Pannu starrer Assi starrer released in theatres worldwide on February 20, 2026. Anubhav Sinha’s courtroom drama is witnessing an underwhelming run and is far from budget recovery. Scroll below for the day 12 collection!

Assi Box Office Collection Day 12

According to estimates, Assi collected 35 lakh on day 12. It witnessed a slight growth from 23 lakh amassed on the previous day. The word-of-mouth is poor, due to which it is struggling to drive footfalls. There’s also competition from O’Romeo, The Kerala Story 2, Mardaani 3, Border 2, and other releases.

The net box office collection in India stands at only 9.08 crore after 12 days. Including GST, the gross total stands at 10.71 crore.

Take a look at the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 6.95 crore

Day 8: 45 lakh

Day 9: 60 lakh

Day 10: 50 lakh

Day 11: 23 lakh

Day 12: 35 lakh

Total: 9.08 crore

What is the budget of Assi?

Anubhav Sinha‘s directorial is reportedly made on a budget of 40 crore. In 12 days, the makers have recovered only 22.7%. The daily collection have already dropped below 30 lakh. In the next two weeks, Dhurandhar 2 will dominate the screens. Budget recovery will be impossible for the Bollywood courtroom drama. It will end its box office journey as a flop.

Where does it stand worldwide?

At the overseas box office, Assi has accumulated 1.30 crore gross. Combined with the domestic gross, the worldwide total stands at 12.01 crore gross.

Assi Box Office Collection Day 12 Summary

Budget: 40 crore

India net: 9.08 crore

Budget recovery: 22.7%

India gross: 10.71 crore

Overseas gross: 1.3 crore

Worldwide gross: 12.01 crore

Verdict: Flop

*Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Mardaani 3 Worldwide Box Office: 75 Crore Milestone Loading, To Wrap Up As Rani Mukerji’s 5th Highest-Grosser!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News