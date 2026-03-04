Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2 is unleashing madness at the US box office. Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan co-starrer is arriving in theatres worldwide on March 19, 2026. Amid an averted clash against Toxic, it witnessed a 93% jump in advance booking in the last 24 hours. Scroll below for an exciting report!

Dhurandhar 2 US Box Office Premiere Pre-Sales

The 2025 blockbuster Dhurandhar earned a whopping 117.29 crore at the US box office. Expectations are massive for the sequel, and it is right on track. According to Venky Box Office, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has accumulated pre-sales of $129.6K for the premiere as of 7 AM today. It registered a surge of 93%, compared to advance booking of $67K on the previous day.

Amid the postponement of Toxic, Ranveer Singh’s starrer witnessed a huge improvement in show count. It is now showcasing at 599 screens across 390 locations in the US. A total of 7.6K tickets have been sold so far. There are still 15 days until the big release. The momentum is excellent, and so is the pre-release buzz. One expects nothing less than a dhamakedaar opening at the overseas market.

Dhurandhar 2 weekend sales cross $400K!

According to the latest update, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has crossed a staggering $400K mark in pre-sales for the opening weekend in the US. Mind you, there’s still over two weeks for the release day. A record-breaking opening may be on the cards. Safe to say, Ranveer Singh and his gang will be roaring loud right from the beginning. Exciting times ahead!

More about Dhurandhar: The Revenge

The ensemble cast features Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor, and Gaurav Gera, among others. The spy action thriller sequel is directed by Aditya Dhar and produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios. It has a reported runtime of 3 hours and 55 minutes, making it one of the longest Indian films in history.

