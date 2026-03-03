Dhurandhar 2, starring Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and R Madhavan, is all set for its grand theatrical release on March 19. Before the full-fledged release, the film will witness its premiere shows on March 18 in North America (USA and Canada). Yes, you read that right! The upcoming magnum opus is one of the rare Bollywood films to have its premiere shows in North America, and advance booking has already begun.

For those who aren’t aware, Ranveer enjoys a strong fan base in North America, and his movies have consistently performed well there. Since Bajirao Mastani, his films have enjoyed good traction in the territory, and his previous film, Dhurandhar, which also benefited from extraordinary word of mouth, did historic business and emerged as the highest-grossing Bollywood film.

Enjoying a solid response in the USA premiere pre-sales

Dhurandhar amassed $20.65 million and became an all-time blockbuster at the North American box office. With such a historic success of the predecessor, the buzz for Dhurandhar 2 is really high, and that’s been clearly reflected through pre-sales for premiere shows. As of now, bookings in the USA have started, and Canada is yet to open. In the USA, the film has sold 3932 tickets for premiere shows, as of 8:40 am IST.

In terms of collection, Dhurandhar 2 has earned 61.71 lakh (as per the current currency rate) at the North American box office, reports Venky Box Office. As of now, only 312 shows are listed for pre-sale, and more will go live in the coming days. Such a trend is really impressive considering there are still 15 days to go for the premiere shows. Once the trailer is dropped and Canadian bookings open, the film will see a massive surge.

Dhurandhar 2 is all set to join the league of Tiger 3 and Animal

Considering the strong response in pre-sales, the Dhurandhar sequel aims for a historic premiere collection for a Bollywood film. It is certain that the film will join Tiger 3 and Animal, becoming the third Bollywood film to hit the $1 million milestone in North American premieres.

Take a look at the top North American premieres of Bollywood:

Animal – $1.2 million Tiger 3 – $1 million War 2 – $925K Adipurush – $880K Brahmastra – $735K

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: The Kerala Story 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Passes The Monday Test, But 73% Lower Than Part 1

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News