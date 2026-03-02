Salman Khan’s Radhe magic seems to have hit a wall as the re-release of his cult classic Tere Naam struggles to find its footing at the box office. Despite the nostalgia, the first weekend collections couldn’t even match a fraction of the film’s original 2003 opening day!

The romantic drama first hit screens on August 15, 2003, and the film turned into a phenomenon at the box office. In fact, Salman Khan‘s portrayal of Radhe remains one of his career-best performances. The film opened at the box office with 1.9 crore.

Tere Naam Re-Release Box Office Day 3

On the third day, March 1, Sunday, the film managed to earn only 30 lakh at the box office, which is a gradual increase from the previous day’s 25 lakh! The three-day total of the film stands at only 75 lakh!

Check out the day-wise breakdown of the film at the box office.

Day 1: 20 lakh

Day 2: 25 lakh

Day 3: 30 lakh

Total: 75 lakh

Even the BookMyShow data echoes the box office struggle of Tere Naam. While Saturday saw a peak, Sunday witnessed a dip, suggesting that the initial curiosity among the fans has not been up to the mark!

Tere Naam Re-Release BMS Sales Summary

Day 1, Friday: 5.34K

Day 2, Saturday: 6.81K

Day 3, Sunday: 5.47K

Total: 17.62K

The film is still almost 3K ticket sales away from surpassing Kaho Na Pyaar Hai‘s 20K ticket sales! It would be interesting to see if the film holds its ground at the box office over the week, or if the show is actually over for this Salman Khan classic!

Tere Naam Box Office Summary

Original India Net Collection: 14.53 crore

Re-Release India Net Collection: 75 lakh

Total India Net Collection: 15.28 crore

Budget: 10 crore

Total ROI%: 52.8% (Including Re-Release)

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Hindi films of 2026.

