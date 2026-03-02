Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s sequel, The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond, is creating a lot of noise. It witnessed a big blow due to the court’s temporary ban for two weeks in Kerala state, which has now been lifted. Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia, and Aishwarya Ojha starrer released on February 27, 2026. It witnessed a good jump on Saturday, but remained only steady on day 3. Scroll below for the detailed box office report!

The Kerala Story 2 Box Office Collection Day 3

According to estimates, The Kerala Story 2 collected 5 crore on day 3. It saw only 7% growth compared to 4.65 crore garnered on Saturday. It is worth noting that the jump was massive on day 2, so expectations were higher for Sunday. But it could only hold its fort without much improvement.

The total collection at the Indian box office stands at around 10.4 crore net after 3 days. The Kerala Story 2 is made on a reported budget of 28 crore. In the opening weekend, producers Sunshine Pictures recovered 36.57% of the total investments. Its hold on Monday will majorly determine its probability of entering the safe zone, as the reviews are mixed. Not to forget, there’s also competition from O’Romeo, Border 2, Mardaani 3, among other ongoing releases.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Day 1: 75 lakh

Day 2: 4.65 crore (+520%)

Day 3: 5 crore (+7%)

Total: 10.4 crore

The Kerala Story 2 vs The Kerala Story Opening Weekend

Back in 2023, Adah Sharma led The Kerala Story had accumulated 35.25 crore in its opening weekend. In comparison, Kamakhya Narayan Singh’s directorial is 70% lower. While the sequel benefit should have improved the earnings, the mixed word-of-mouth has instead spoiled the party.

However, Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia, and Aishwarya Ojha’s Hindi drama has recorded the 5th-best opening weekend of 2025 in Bollywood.

Check out the top 5 opening weekend collections in Bollywood in 2026 (net earnings):

Border 2: 129.89 crore O’Romeo: 34.51 crore Ikkis: 22.05 crore (4 days) Mardaani 3: 17.25 crore The Kerala Story 2: 10.4 crore

The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond Box Office Day 3 Summary

Budget: 28 crore

India net: 10.4 crore

Budget recovery: 36.57%

India gross: 12.27 crore

