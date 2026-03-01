Fans were over the moon as Rani Mukerji and YRF joined hands again for Mardaani 3. Unfortunately, the theatrical journey did not go as expected. It has achieved some milestones in India, but has failed to emerge as a box office success. Scroll below for a detailed report on budget vs loss after 30 days.

Mardaani 3 Box Office Collection Day 30

According to estimates, Mardaani 3 added 30 lakh to its kitty on day 30. On the 5th Saturday, it recorded a 50% jump, compared to 20 lakh garnered the previous day. It is sharing screens with The Kerala Story 2, O’Romeo, Border 2, among other rivals, leading to saturation.

The cumulative total at the Indian box office stands at 50.57 crore net. Including GST, the gross collection comes to 59.67 crore.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection) below:

Week 1: 26.55 crore

Week 2: 15.65 crore

Week 3: 5.35 crore

Week 4: 2.52 crore

Day 29: 20 lakh

Day 30: 30 lakh

Total: 50.57 crore

Is Mardaani 3 a box office success?

Abhiraj Minawala‘s directorial is made on a reported budget of 60 crore. In 30 days, the makers have only recovered around 84.28% of the total cost. Complete budget recovery will now be impossible. Mardaani 3 is the highest-grossing film of YRF’s franchise, yet a losing affair at the box office. Unfortunate!

Check out the Mardaani franchise at the Indian box office (net collection) along with its verdict:

Mardaani 3 – 50.57 crore (Losing)

Mardaani 2 – 47.51 crore (Hit)

Mardaani – 36 crore (Hit)

Mardaani 3 Worldwide Box Office Day 30 Summary

Budget – 60 crore

India net – 50.57 crore

Budget recovery – 84.28%

India gross – 59.67 crore

Overseas gross – 13.92 crore

Worldwide gross – 73.59 crore

Verdict – Losing

