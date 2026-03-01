Thaai Kizhavi, starring Radhika Sarathkumar in the lead role, is turning out to be another pleasant surprise for Kollywood in 2026 after Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil and With Love. Released amid decent expectations, the film opened well, registering the second-biggest opening of the year for a Tamil film. On its first Saturday, day 2, it benefited immensely from a favorable word of mouth and crossed the 4 crore mark at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

How much did Thaai Kizhavi earn at the Indian box office in 2 days?

Riding high on positive reviews and word of mouth, the Tamil comedy drama saw a significant boost on the first Saturday, day 2. In the morning shows, it had a good occupancy of 22%, followed by an impressive 45% in the afternoon shows. In the evening shows, the film recorded an occupancy of 52%. In the night shows, occupancy reached a superb 67%.

With an average occupancy of 46% throughout the day, compared to day 1’s 30%, Thaai Kizhavi saw a significant boost, amassing an estimated 4.65 crore on day 2. Compared to the opening day’s 2.65 crore, the film jumped by 75.47%. Overall, the film has earned an estimated 7.3 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 8.61 crore gross.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 2.65 crore

Day 2 – 4.65 crore

Total – 7.3 crore

Heading towards a big success

While the exact budget is unknown, Thaai Kizhavi has reportedly been mounted on a controlled cost. For such a film, the trend at the Indian box office has been impressive so far, and today, on day 3, it is expected to jump again, crossing the 5 crore mark comfortably. So, the opening weekend is set to be in the range of 12-13 crore net. In the opening week, the film is expected to cross 20 crore, paving the way for big success.

Considering the pace and audience feedback, the film aims to be a super hit, joining the league of Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil and With Love.

