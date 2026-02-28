Rani Mukerji’s return as Shivani Shivaji Roy has failed to make any mark this time, as Mardaani 3 has emerged as a disappointment at the Indian box office. The film started its run on a decent note but failed to reach the level expected. Compared to previous installments, it has performed better, but given the budget and scale, it has underperformed. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 29!

How much did Mardaani 3 earn at the Indian box office in 29 days?

The Bollywood crime thriller earned an estimated 20 lakh on its fifth Friday, day 29. Compared to day 28’s 20 lakh, the film didn’t show any drop, but since collections are on the lower side, it adds little value. Overall, the film has earned an estimated 50.27 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals 59.31 crore gross.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 – 26.55 crore

Week 2 – 15.65 crore

Week 3 – 5.35 crore

Week 4 – 2.52 crore

Day 29 – 20 lakh

Total – 50.27 crore

Mardaani 3 marks a hat-trick of failures for Rani Mukerji!

Mardaani 3 was reportedly made at a budget of 60 crore. Against this cost, the film has earned 50.27 crore net so far, thus recovering 83.78% of the budget. It’s currently in a deficit of 16.22% and needs 9.73 crore more to enter the safe zone, but since the film has slowed down, it won’t be able to achieve a 100% recovery. So, it has secured a losing verdict at the Indian box office, as per Koimoi’s parameters.

Box office summary:

Budget – 60 crore

India net collection – 50.27 crore

Recovery – 83.78%

Deficit – 9.73 crore

Deficit% – 16.22%

Verdict – Losing

With a losing verdict, Mardaani 3 marks a hat-trick of failures for Rani Mukerji, joining the list with Bunty Aur Babli 2 and Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway.

More about the film

The Mardaani threequel is directed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Aditya Chopra (Yash Raj Films). It also stars Janki Bodiwala, Mallika Prasad, and Jisshu Sengupta in key roles. It was theatrically released on January 30.

