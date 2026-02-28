The trend of re-releases has taken the South Indian film industry by storm, but it seems that the fatigue is finally hitting hard, since even the might of Thalapathy Vijay is losing its charm. While Jan Nayagan awaits its release, fans are being treated to cult classics of the superstar. Last weekend it was Ghilli, and this weekend it is Theri, which is performing at a decent pace at the ticket window!

The 2016 film directed by Atlee was re-released on February 27, and in two days, it has maintained its pace at the ticket window, hitting a total ticket sales of 11.6K in two days. However, usually, for a popular re-release, Saturday and Sunday witness a massive spike as the nostalgia hits!

Theri Re-Release Box Office BMS Sales

Theri has shown a downward trend on its second day, Saturday, February 28. After a modest start on Friday, Thalapathy Vijay‘s film failed to grow, showing a decline in ticket sales on BookMyShow.

For a superstar who usually shatters records with his new releases, a total of 11.6K tickets over two days is a surprisingly low figure, especially when compared to the frenzy surrounding recent re-releases of his contemporaries.

The biggest concern for Theri is its standing among the all-time re-release giants. The current scoreboard is dominated by Ghilli, and Theri is nowhere close to touching these numbers at the current pace.

Check out the lifetime ticket sales of Tamil re-releases on BMS.

Ghilli: 535K

Padayappa: 315K

Mankatha: 260K

Sachein: 250K

While Theri remains a beloved film in Vijay’s filmography, its re-release performance at the ticket window is unimpressive. Starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Amy Jackson, the official synopsis of the film says, “When his daughter’s life is endangered by a local gang, Joseph Kuruvilla will do whatever it takes to stop them. However, at the same time, his dangerous past slowly resurfaces.”

Theri Re-Release BMS Sales Summary

Check out the ticket sales breakdown of the film on BMS.

Day 1, Friday: 6.33K

Day 2, Saturday: 5.27K

Total: 11.6K

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Tamil films of 2026.

