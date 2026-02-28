The month of love has turned into a month of disappointment for Bollywood at the box office. February 2026 has officially wrapped up, and the numbers are very close to a nightmare. Despite the Valentine’s week cushion, the Hindi film industry has delivered its second-lowest performance in over a decade. In fact, the numbers are way lower than last year’s February!

February 2026 VS February 2025

To put things into perspective, February 2025 was a goldmine for Bollywood, raking in a massive 719 crore. The major task was definitely done by Chhaava, and a lack of such a blockbuster cost big time this year. In 2026, the cumulative collection for the month of February stands at almost 100 crore. The earnings for February 2025 at the box office were 656% higher than this year’s earnings.

February 2026 Box Office – 7 Releases, 0 Success!

With 7 releases hitting the theaters, the February 2026 box office delivered 0 success. Out of the seven, not a single film managed to achieve a 100% budget recovery, while none of the films were big-budget spectacles!

O Romeo – Bollywood’s Saving Grace!

Currently, the only film that acted as the saving grace at the box office for Bollywood was O Romeo, starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri. Helmed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the romantic action drama collected 73.27 crore net collection in India in 15 days. While it contributed to almost 75% of the month’s total earnings, it wasn’t enough to pull the industry out of the danger zone!

Check out the box office performance of the Bollywood films of 2026 (India Net Collection Till February 27, 2026)

Vadh: 3.83 crore Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain: 1.37 crore Tu Yaa Main: 5.93 crore O Romeo: 72.12 crore Assi: 6.95 crore Do Deewane Seher Mein: 6.2 crore The Kerala Story: 75 lakh (Only 1 day’s collection)

Second Lowest February Since 2014

When we look at the historical data for the month of February over the last 12 years, 2026 stands out for all the wrong reasons. Only 2023 (the year of the post-pandemic slump) was worse, with a negligible 49 crore.

Here is the report card of the Hindi releases of every Valentine’s month and their cumulative performance at the box office.

February 2026 – 95 crore* (estimated)

February 2025 – 719 crore (Best Year)

February 2024 – 112.10 crore

February 2023 – 49 crore

February 2022 – 149.29 crore

February 2020 – 229.27 crore

February 2019 – 316.53 crore

February 2018 – 245.77 crore

February 2017 – 162.50 crore

February 2016 – 179.29 crore

February 2015 – 134.15 crore

February 2014 – 178.20 crore

Advertisement

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Hindi films of 2026 here.

Must Read: O’Romeo Worldwide Box Office Day 15: Shahid Kapoor Starrer Crosses The 110 Crore Mark, Eyes Key Domestic Milestone

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News