The month of love has turned into a month of disappointment for Bollywood at the box office. February 2026 has officially wrapped up, and the numbers are very close to a nightmare. Despite the Valentine’s week cushion, the Hindi film industry has delivered its second-lowest performance in over a decade. In fact, the numbers are way lower than last year’s February!
February 2026 VS February 2025
To put things into perspective, February 2025 was a goldmine for Bollywood, raking in a massive 719 crore. The major task was definitely done by Chhaava, and a lack of such a blockbuster cost big time this year. In 2026, the cumulative collection for the month of February stands at almost 100 crore. The earnings for February 2025 at the box office were 656% higher than this year’s earnings.
February 2026 Box Office – 7 Releases, 0 Success!
With 7 releases hitting the theaters, the February 2026 box office delivered 0 success. Out of the seven, not a single film managed to achieve a 100% budget recovery, while none of the films were big-budget spectacles!
O Romeo – Bollywood’s Saving Grace!
Currently, the only film that acted as the saving grace at the box office for Bollywood was O Romeo, starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri. Helmed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the romantic action drama collected 73.27 crore net collection in India in 15 days. While it contributed to almost 75% of the month’s total earnings, it wasn’t enough to pull the industry out of the danger zone!
Check out the box office performance of the Bollywood films of 2026 (India Net Collection Till February 27, 2026)
- Vadh: 3.83 crore
- Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain: 1.37 crore
- Tu Yaa Main: 5.93 crore
- O Romeo: 72.12 crore
- Assi: 6.95 crore
- Do Deewane Seher Mein: 6.2 crore
- The Kerala Story: 75 lakh (Only 1 day’s collection)
Second Lowest February Since 2014
When we look at the historical data for the month of February over the last 12 years, 2026 stands out for all the wrong reasons. Only 2023 (the year of the post-pandemic slump) was worse, with a negligible 49 crore.
Here is the report card of the Hindi releases of every Valentine’s month and their cumulative performance at the box office.
- February 2026 – 95 crore* (estimated)
- February 2025 – 719 crore (Best Year)
- February 2024 – 112.10 crore
- February 2023 – 49 crore
- February 2022 – 149.29 crore
- February 2020 – 229.27 crore
- February 2019 – 316.53 crore
- February 2018 – 245.77 crore
- February 2017 – 162.50 crore
- February 2016 – 179.29 crore
- February 2015 – 134.15 crore
- February 2014 – 178.20 crore
